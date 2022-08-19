Retail sales lift but shoppers are making cutbacks in the long term – ONS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Retail sales lift but shoppers are making cutbacks in the long term – ONS

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 8.17am Updated: August 19 2022, 9.19am
UK retail sales picked up in July but declined in the longer term in a sign that consumers are making cutbacks to save money amid soaring inflation, according to official figures (Julien Behal/ PA)

UK retail sales picked up in July but continued to show longer-term signs that consumers are making cutbacks to save money amid soaring inflation, according to official figures.

Sales lifted by 0.3% in July, significantly higher than economists’ expectations of a 0.2% drop, the Office for National Statistics reported.

But sales fell by 1.2% in the three months to July, reflecting a gradual decline in spending since the previous summer as the cost-of-living crunch squeezes people’s wallets.

A revision of June’s retail figures also put sales slightly lower, at a 0.2% drop rather than 0.1%, showing that shopping activity was slower than previously thought.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said: “Retail sales nudged up very slightly in July, but looking at the longer-term picture, they are continuing the downward trend which started last summer.

“Clothing and household goods sales declined again, with feedback continuing to indicate consumers are cutting back due to increased prices and concerns around affordability and cost of living.”

Online sales picked up in July with retailers reporting that a range of offers and promotions had boosted spending during the summer months, Mr Morgan added.

But fuel sales dropped by 0.9%, suggesting that the recent spell of very hot weather meant fewer people were choosing to travel, the ONS said.

Food store sales rose by just 0.1% in July, a decline from the revised 2.7% increase in June when grocery spending was boosted by the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Higher food prices and the impact of cost-of-living affordability concerns have dragged down sales in recent months, retailers told the ONS.

However, specialist food stores such as butchers and bakers saw sales jump by 4.7% over the month.

Meanwhile, alcohol and tobacco stores saw sales drop by 8.7%.

UK inflation hit 10.1% in July, rising above economists’ expectations, the ONS reported on Wednesday.

But consumer price inflation for the poorest tenth of households was even higher, at 10.9%, compared to 9.4% for the richest tenth of households, according to calculations by the Resolution Foundation.

The “cost-of-living gap” reflects less well-off households spending a greater share of their budgets on food and energy bills, it said.

George Lagarias, chief economist at accounting firm Mazars said: “The bad news is that consumers remain pressured and looking for solutions to cut back expenditure.

“The good news is that they still have a real appetite to spend to maintain their living standards, even as cost rises bear down on them.

“This means that if headline inflation recedes soon, it will have caused no permanent damage to the consumer psyche, allowing trade to return to its pre-cost-of-living crisis standards quickly.”

