Politics

Covid infections drop further in Scotland

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 12.37pm
The latest ONS survey was published on Friday (Alamy/PA)
The latest ONS survey was published on Friday (Alamy/PA)

Covid-19 infections have dropped further in the past two weeks, new figures show.

The Covid-19 infection survey released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Friday suggests around one in 30 people in Scotland had Covid-19 in the week to August 8, equivalent to around 164,100 people.

The latest survey is the third in a row to show infections have dropped in Scotland, with one in 20 people believed to have Covid-19 in the week to July 26.

Despite the improvement, Scotland still has the highest infection rate in the UK, with around one in 40 people believed to have had the virus in the week to August 8 in England and Wales, while the figure in Northern Ireland was one in 50.

