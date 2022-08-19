Governments to invest extra £36m in rural broadband programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Governments to invest extra £36m in rural broadband programme

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 12.51pm
Completion of the R100 scheme has been delayed from last year to 2027 (Joe Giddens/PA)
Completion of the R100 scheme has been delayed from last year to 2027 (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Scottish and UK Governments have announced plans to increase funding in a delayed rural broadband programme by £36 million.

The cash, the Scottish Government said on Friday, will help to connect a further 2,637 rural properties to the internet with speeds of up to 1,000 megabits per second.

Initial commitments as part of the scheme pledged to increase speeds to 30 megabits per second.

Contracts as part of the Reaching 100% (R100) scheme, which was designed to improve internet connectivity across the country, in the north and south of the country will be expanded as a result of the investment.

Some 1,488 properties in Argyll and Bute, the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland will be impacted, while a further 1,149 in Dumfries and Galloway, East Ayrshire, East Lothian, Midlothian, the Borders, South Ayrshire and South Lanarkshire will also benefit.

The completion of the R100 scheme has been delayed to around 2027 after initial plans said work would be finished last year.

The investment has been divided between Holyrood and Westminster, with the Scottish Government providing £20 million and the UK Government chipping in £16 million.

Scottish Government business minister Ivan McKee said: “This latest investment will connect more homes and businesses in Scotland’s rural and island communities to gigabit capable broadband.

“That will have far-reaching economic, social and development impacts.

“Our R100 programme is going further, and providing faster broadband, than originally envisaged.

“This takes time and significant investment, but we are fully committed to ensuring that as many people as possible are able to enjoy the important advantages of this future-proofed digital infrastructure.”

The UK’s digital infrastructure minister, Matt Warman, said: “Bringing lightning-fast and reliable broadband to hard-to-reach areas is at the heart of the UK Government’s mission to level up communities, and that’s exactly what we’re doing in Scotland with our additional £16 million investment in R100.

“We’ve already delivered faster broadband to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across Scotland and there is even more investment on the way thanks to Project Gigabit, our record £5 billion programme to bring growth and prosperity to rural areas by putting them in the digital fast lane.”

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur said the news was “very welcome indeed”.

