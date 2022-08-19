Bus services saved with new £130m funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bus services saved with new £130m funding

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 2.04pm Updated: August 19 2022, 2.37pm
Severe cuts to bus services in England have been avoided due to new Government funding (David Jones/PA)
Severe cuts to bus services in England have been avoided due to new Government funding (David Jones/PA)

Severe cuts to bus services in England have been avoided due to new Government funding.

The Department for Transport (DfT) announced that up to £130 million will be made available to keep services running.

Grant Shapps
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said it is ‘more important than ever we save these bus routes’ (Aaron Chown/PA)

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “This funding will ensure millions across the country can continue to use vital bus services, and brings the total we’ve provided to the sector throughout the pandemic to almost £2 billion.

“At a time when people are worried about rising costs, it’s more important than ever we save these bus routes for the millions who rely on them for work, school and shopping.”

It comes after four Labour mayors representing areas across northern England warned that bus operators planned to axe hundreds of routes unless Government support introduced during the pandemic continued after the current package expires in October.

The new funding will cover a six-month period to March.

A spokesman for the Confederation of Passenger Transport, which represents operators, said: “We welcome the Government’s announcement of recovery funding to support bus services in local communities for a further six months.

“Today’s announcement will help bus operators and local authority partners to balance a network of reliable and affordable services in the short-term as bus networks adapt to new travel patterns.

“For the longer-term, we will continue to work closely with central Government and local authorities to encourage existing and new passengers to get on board the country’s buses, ensuring they are provided the best possible services.”

Earlier this week Mr Shapps called for bus fares to be capped at £2 per journey to provide “concrete help” to the most vulnerable people amid soaring energy prices.

He wants the limit to come into force this autumn and run for 12 months.

The measure is not expected to become Government policy before the end of Boris Johnson’s premiership, but could be considered by his successor, Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak.

