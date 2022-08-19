Liz Truss brands Manchester’s Andy Burnham a ‘miserabilist mayor’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liz Truss brands Manchester’s Andy Burnham a ‘miserabilist mayor’

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 8.30pm
Liz Truss during a hustings event at Manchester Central Convention Complex (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liz Truss during a hustings event at Manchester Central Convention Complex (Peter Byrne/PA)

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has labelled Andy Burnham the “miserabilist mayor … who doesn’t want opportunities” for people in Manchester.

Ms Truss targeted the Mayor of Greater Manchester in her speech at Friday’s Tory hustings in the city.

She told an audience of Tory party members: “What I want to see is a successful North of England where everybody has opportunities and we link up the great cities of the North, from Liverpool to Manchester to Leeds and beyond, also, of course, Bradford.

“That’s why I want to build Northern Powerhouse Rail.

“And I want those opportunities to be powered by enterprise and business unleashing investment right across the country.

Andy Burnham was criticised by both wannabe Tory party leaders
Andy Burnham was criticised by both wannabe Tory party leaders (PA)

“I want us to make the M62 the superhighway to success.

“But let’s be honest, in this city there is a dark pall. There is the miserabilist mayor, Andy Burnham.

“He doesn’t want cars to come into the city. He doesn’t want people to be able to get on the train to get into work. He’d rather back the militant trade unions.

“He doesn’t want opportunities for people in this city and he has to be defeated.”

Fellow candidate Rishi Sunak also criticised Mr Burnham during his speech at the Manchester Central Convention Complex.

He said trust must be restored to “build a better Britain” and “it starts with honesty”.

Conservative leadership bid
Rishi Sunak during the hustings event at Manchester Central Convention Complex (Peter Byrne/PA)

He added: “We need to restore trust of communities right here by calling out the failures of the Labour mayor, Andy Burnham, because it simply isn’t good enough.

“I mean, just look at the record – a police force (Greater Manchester Police) that was put into special measures, the highest rates of knife crime almost across the UK.

“Now I will make sure that the police have the powers to do their job and whether it’s stop and search … I will never let political correctness stand in the way of keeping us safe.

“And we saw him again today – a day of strikes, of Avanti cancelling trains. And whilst the Conservative Party was sticking up for hard-working families, the Labour party and Andy Burnham were on the side of the unions and the British people deserve better.”

