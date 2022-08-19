Liz Truss mocks BBC to sidestep question about controversial report she co-wrote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liz Truss mocks BBC to sidestep question about controversial report she co-wrote

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 9.48pm
Liz Truss during a hustings event at Manchester Central Convention Complex (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liz Truss during a hustings event at Manchester Central Convention Complex (Peter Byrne/PA)

Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss successfully sidestepped a question about a controversial report she co-authored in 2009 by mocking the BBC’s journalistic standards.

During the GB News Tory leadership hustings in Manchester on Friday, Alastair Stewart tried to ask her about a pamphlet which she co-wrote when she was deputy director of the Reform think tank.

It called for patients to be charged to see their GP and for doctors’ pay to be slashed by 10%, as first reported by TalkTV’s The Newsdesk on Thursday.

Ms Truss and six others wrote the 40-page report, entitled Back to Black, which also suggested abolishing universal child benefit.

At Friday’s hustings, Mr Stewart said: “A piece that you contributed to back in 2019 Reform about budget considerations has caused…”

Ms Truss cut in, saying: “I think that was 2009, Alastair.”

He replied: “I do beg your pardon, it’s a typo.

“It has caused a bit of a stir.”

Ms Truss laughed and said: “I always thought you had high-quality standards at GB News.”

He insisted: “We do, we do”

But Liz Truss replied: “It’s not the BBC, you actually get your facts right.”

The broadside at the BBC drew loud applause from the audience.

“Ms Truss, enough already,” said Mr Stewart.

“None of this was rehearsed, I promise absolutely.”

Under a section called “Introduce user charges for GPs”, the pamphlet states: “User charges should be introduced and there should be greater reliance upon other health professionals … for treating less serious ailments”.

It claims that such fees “could save the NHS money” and “would lead to a reduction in demand, which would, in turn save the NHS the costs of providing unnecessary services”.

“Reduce the pay of doctors and NHS managers by 10%,” the report continues.

“Abolish universal child benefit. Instead child benefit should be targeted on families on low incomes…

“Remove pensioner gimmicks, such as the winter fuel payment and free TV licences for over-75s…

“Introduce market rates for interest on student loans”.

Ms Truss’s campaign was approached for comment on the 2009 report, and told The News Desk: “Co-authoring a document does not mean that someone supports every proposal put forward.

“Liz is focused on her bold economic plan to boost growth, cut taxes and put money back into hardworking people’s pockets”.

