Doctors’ anger over Government proposals for GPs to prescribe energy discounts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Doctors’ anger over Government proposals for GPs to prescribe energy discounts

By Press Association
August 21 2022, 4.15pm
A GP writes a prescription in a practice room (Anthony Devlin/PA)
A GP writes a prescription in a practice room (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Doctors have angrily dismissed a Government proposal for them to write prescriptions to give discounts to people struggling to pay their energy bills during the cost-of-living crisis.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said they “completely reject” the policy drawn up in the Treasury, arguing the addition to GPs’ already huge workload would be “totally unacceptable”.

Labour accused the Conservatives of having “lost the plot” as the proposal was being considered by ministers seeking ideas to ease the pain of soaring energy bills.

Whitehall sources confirmed the proposal was “definitely of interest” and being considered after it was first reported by the Sun on Sunday.

Dr David Wrigley, BMA England’s GP committee deputy chair, said: “At a time when GPs are already overwhelmed with the greatest workforce crisis and longest waiting lists in memory, this addition to their workload is totally unacceptable.

“It beggars belief that Government ministers think it is appropriate to suggest GPs undertake this work.

“In these next few months GPs already have to worry about delivering the Covid and flu vaccination programmes that will be necessary to see the NHS through the winter, on top of their daily crushing workload and the enormous Covid backlog we now see.

“They do not have the time or the skills to do the work of the welfare system.

“The Government has not discussed this with us in any form – floating these sorts of proposals via the media is deeply unprofessional.

“We completely reject any suggestion that GPs do this work.”

It was understood the BMA would fight the policy if ministers did try to introduce it, though that is considered unlikely.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said: “The Conservatives have lost the plot on the cost-of-living crisis and haven’t got a clue about the level of pressure on the NHS.”

Reiterating Labour’s plan to freeze prices this winter, he added: “Labour already has the right prescription for dealing with rising energy bills.”

A Government official said the policy would “take a lot more work” but was “something to consider” as all ideas remain on the table.

On Friday, Ofgem is expected to hike the cap on energy bills from £1,971 to around £3,600 and analysts have forecast that they could hit £6,000 a year in April.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, a close ally of Liz Truss who is tipped to be her chancellor if she wins the Tory leadership race, insisted there would be fresh support this winter as energy bills soar.

“I understand the deep anxiety this is causing. As winter approaches, millions of families will be concerned about how they are going to make ends meet,” he wrote in the Mail+.

“But I want to reassure the British people that help is coming.”

He said Ms Truss “will look at what more can be done to help families” but insisted it is “entirely reasonable not to detail the exact shape of that support until she has all the information to hand”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Oli Scarff/PA)
Johnson holds call with world leaders including Biden after return from holiday
Liz Truss is in the running to be next UK prime minister (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)
Ireland’s Europe Minister hopes Truss would set ‘good’ pattern on Brexit issues
A temporary lifeguard tower, designed for ‘Poo Watch’, erected on Jubilee Beach in Southend (Doug Peters/PA)
Ministers unlikely to take serious action over sewage pollution, activist says
Households with smart meters are set to be paid for turning off high-energy appliances such as washing machines during peak times (Alamy/PA)
Households set to be paid for turning off washing machines at peak hours
Sizewell nuclear power stations A and B in Suffolk (Alamy/PA)
Boris Johnson approves funding for Sizewell C nuclear plant
The Scottish Lib Dems said there has been ‘no recovery’ in the NHS (Peter Byrne/PA)
Scottish Lib Dems: Humza Yousaf should rip up NHS plan and start again
Criminal defence barristers outside the Houses of Parliament in London as they support the ongoing Criminal Bar Association (CBA) action over Government set fees for legal aid advocacy work (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Barristers balloted on escalating action to an all-out strike
Liz Truss hopes to avert a recession (Niall Carson/PA)
Liz Truss criticises ‘too much talk of a recession’ as she talks up ambition
(David Jones/PA)
Exam board apologises to students still wating for BTec results
Grant Shapps (Aaron Chown/PA)
Shapps urges RMT to put 8% pay offer to rail workers for vote amid…

More from The Courier

Evening telegraph/ Courier St Andrews news CR0037541 G Jennings pics , Dundee Kiltwalk, the start at St Andrews, C J Lang group,sunday 21st August.
Fundraisers hail 'awesome' Dundee Kiltwalk as thousands raised for charity
0
Rhys Breen sends a header towards goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Rhys Breen reflects on 'really, really disappointing' Dunfermline result and missed opportunity
0
St Johnstone's management team ponder their options with their side chasing the game against Aberdeen
3 St Johnstone talking points as attacking weaknesses exposed in Aberdeen stumble
0
Dundee Airport.
Full emergency response after plane reports technical fault after take-off at Dundee Airport
John Potter worked with Steven Bell at Dunfermline.
Steven Bell on Kelty Hearts debut versus Dunfermline, reuniting with John Potter and the…
0
Party in pink! Photo by Gareth Jennings / DC Thomson
Best pictures as thousands of people attend Otherlands Festival in Perth
0