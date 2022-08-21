Johnson holds call with world leaders including Biden after return from holiday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Johnson holds call with world leaders including Biden after return from holiday

By Press Association
August 21 2022, 6.15pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Oli Scarff/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Oli Scarff/PA)

Boris Johnson has held a call with US President Joe Biden and other world leaders after returning from his second holiday of the summer.

The Prime Minister discussed the Russian-occupied nuclear complex in Ukraine with the US president, France’s Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday.

Downing Street said he had returned to the UK and is expected to fully resume work in No 10 again from Monday.

He had been holidaying with wife Carrie Johnson in Greece after their honeymoon to Slovenia.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been on holiday with his wife Carrie (Aaron Chown/PA)

The leaders discussed co-operation on international security, including the risk of the fighting around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant occupied by Vladimir Putin’s troops.

They welcomed the Russian president’s agreement to allow the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to visit the site amid concerns over its safety.

“They stressed the importance of ensuring the safety and security of nuclear installations and welcomed recent discussions on enabling an IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia facility,” a No 10 statement said.

The men also discussed efforts to prevent nuclear proliferation in Iran.

“The Prime Minister welcomed the opportunity to speak, and the leaders agreed their teams would continue working closely together in the coming weeks,” No 10 added.

Mr Johnson had faced criticism for being on holiday as the UK’s economic picture worsened, with inflation soaring and energy prices set to shoot up again.

Asda chairman and Tory peer Lord Rose criticised a “horrifying” absence of fresh support, and said: “The captain of the ship is on shore leave – nobody is in charge at the moment.”

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said Mr Johnson had “abdicated his responsibility and bailed on the country” in his final weeks in No 10 ahead of his replacement, either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak, taking over on September 6.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Liz Truss is in the running to be next UK prime minister (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)
Ireland’s Europe Minister hopes Truss would set ‘good’ pattern on Brexit issues
A GP writes a prescription in a practice room (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Doctors’ anger over Government proposals for GPs to prescribe energy discounts
A temporary lifeguard tower, designed for ‘Poo Watch’, erected on Jubilee Beach in Southend (Doug Peters/PA)
Ministers unlikely to take serious action over sewage pollution, activist says
Households with smart meters are set to be paid for turning off high-energy appliances such as washing machines during peak times (Alamy/PA)
Households set to be paid for turning off washing machines at peak hours
Sizewell nuclear power stations A and B in Suffolk (Alamy/PA)
Boris Johnson approves funding for Sizewell C nuclear plant
The Scottish Lib Dems said there has been ‘no recovery’ in the NHS (Peter Byrne/PA)
Scottish Lib Dems: Humza Yousaf should rip up NHS plan and start again
Criminal defence barristers outside the Houses of Parliament in London as they support the ongoing Criminal Bar Association (CBA) action over Government set fees for legal aid advocacy work (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Barristers balloted on escalating action to an all-out strike
Liz Truss hopes to avert a recession (Niall Carson/PA)
Liz Truss criticises ‘too much talk of a recession’ as she talks up ambition
(David Jones/PA)
Exam board apologises to students still wating for BTec results
Grant Shapps (Aaron Chown/PA)
Shapps urges RMT to put 8% pay offer to rail workers for vote amid…

More from The Courier

Evening telegraph/ Courier St Andrews news CR0037541 G Jennings pics , Dundee Kiltwalk, the start at St Andrews, C J Lang group,sunday 21st August.
Fundraisers hail 'awesome' Dundee Kiltwalk as thousands raised for charity
0
Rhys Breen sends a header towards goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Rhys Breen reflects on 'really, really disappointing' Dunfermline result and missed opportunity
0
St Johnstone's management team ponder their options with their side chasing the game against Aberdeen
3 St Johnstone talking points as attacking weaknesses exposed in Aberdeen stumble
0
Dundee Airport.
Full emergency response after plane reports technical fault after take-off at Dundee Airport
John Potter worked with Steven Bell at Dunfermline.
Steven Bell on Kelty Hearts debut versus Dunfermline, reuniting with John Potter and the…
0
Party in pink! Photo by Gareth Jennings / DC Thomson
Best pictures as thousands of people attend Otherlands Festival in Perth
0