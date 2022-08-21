Ukrainian refugee families worry over housing as time with hosts nears end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Ukrainian refugee families worry over housing as time with hosts nears end

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 12.05am
Ukrainian refugees Tania Orlova and her son Danylo, eight, have settled in Berkshire and are worried they may need to move away (Family handout/PA)
Ukrainian refugees Tania Orlova and her son Danylo, eight, have settled in Berkshire and are worried they may need to move away (Family handout/PA)

A Ukrainian refugee settled with a host in the UK has said she wakes up every day worrying about her young son being retraumatised if they are forced to relocate away from their community.

Tania Orlova came to the UK in April with her son Danylo, eight, and 74-year-old mother Liubov under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

They are being hosted by a family-of-three in High Wycombe, in Buckinghamshire, who have agreed they can stay for between nine and 10 months.

Ms Orlova said their hosts are “so helpful and supporting”, but it is “absolutely natural” that they will want their space back at some point, while it will also be more comfortable for her family to have their own home.

The 44-year-old from Kyiv has started looking for rental accommodation on the Rightmove and Zoopla websites but said her lack of credit history in the UK was causing problems, while properties in the area she had settled in are “expensive”.

She told the PA news agency: “Now we have come to UK, it’s really so welcoming and nice.

“At the same time I feel like we are in this Cinderella fairytale when we’ve got everything nice – nice dress, we are in this nice place, with a nice carriage – but then there is a certain time when our carriage would turn to be a pumpkin.”

Ms Orlova has a job working at a local charity, her son is settled in school and the family is registered with a GP.

She said: “And now – what if I can’t find an apartment in Buckinghamshire, which is an expensive county?

“What if I have to move, what if I have to move from High Wycombe, where I am now, to another place, so I have to traumatise my kid again to move again?

She added: “You wake up and you think about it. What, what could I do? What could I do next? What could be my next step?”

Tania Orlova and her son Danylo
Tania Orlova and her son Danylo (Family handout/PA)

Wednesday marks six months since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Around 81,700 refugees have come to the UK under the Homes For Ukraine scheme, with hosts expected to provide accommodation for at least six months.

Refugees whose placements are set to end will need to find alternative accommodation either independently or with another sponsor.

Research from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that the rising cost of living and lack of affordability was cited by 23% of hosts who do not want the arrangement to continue beyond six months.

Councils fear that homelessness could rise, with local government figures showing at least 1,300 Ukrainian refugee households had become homeless or been threatened with homelessness as of July 29.

Ms Orlova has helped to organise an open letter to the Government from refugees, with suggestions to help them find settled accommodation.

The letter, co-ordinated with the Sanctuary Foundation, says refugees are experiencing “serious impediments” when it comes to trying to rent, and this is “beyond the reach” of many who are currently being sponsored.

The suggestions include enabling families to rent homes together, and ensuring they have access to intensive English language courses, which would enable them to start earning sooner.

Other proposals include creating a database of landlords that are ready to rent property to Ukrainians and providing financial incentives, potentially in the form of property taxation allowances.

A spokeswoman for Buckinghamshire County Council said it will be challenging to find accommodation in some locations “due to a lack of availability and high housing costs”.

She said: “We want to help our guests from the Ukraine as much as we can and are looking at solutions which will require all tiers of government, the private and voluntary sector to work together.”

Household costs of sponsoring Ukrainian refugees
(PA Graphics)

This includes extending stays with existing sponsors, rematching with new sponsors, renting privately – where the council may be able to help with a deposit guarantee and provide one month’s rent upfront – and applying for social housing, although high demand means there is likely to be a long wait.

Kateryna, a mother-of-two, has been living with hosts in Wysall, a village near Nottingham, since early May.

Her son, 14, and four-year-old daughter have both started at local schools.

Their sponsors have helped the family “a lot” but are unable to host them beyond early November due to pre-existing commitments.

Kateryna said they are struggling to find another sponsor who lives near to the children’s schools, and who can provide support while she continues with her English lessons.

She told PA: “Three weeks ago we turned to the council, but there is no concrete answer at the moment.

“I am very worried about the unknown. I want stability, certainty. I want a better future for my children.

“I am determined to work for the future of my children.”

A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities spokeswoman said the majority of sponsors want to continue for more than six months, adding: “We are contacting sponsors and Ukrainians directly to outline next steps and the support available to them.”

They did not set out, when asked, what these steps and support are, or whether the department has already begun to contact people.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

GCSEs will follow A-levels with a drop in grades this year compared to 2021 when students were teacher-assessed (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Almost a quarter of a million fewer top GCSE grades predicted as exams return
The University and College Union has said it will ballot for industrial action next month (Peter Byrne/PA)
Scrap vanity projects and reinvest spare cash in staff, universities told
Think tank Onward said a stamp duty rebate could take advantage of the ‘moment of change’ of buying a new house to help retrofit the UK’s leaky homes (Tim Goode/PA)
Stamp duty rebate could pay for greener homes, says think tank
Mark Hawthorne is now working in Melbourne, Australia (Mark Hawthorne/PA)
Belfast barber urges those receiving GCSE results to aim for the sky
People walk on the beach at Seaford in Sussex (Steve Parsons/PA)
Monitors for measuring sewage going into sea faulty or not installed – Lib Dems
Liz Truss’s economic vision was coming under attack from Rishi Sunak (Peter Byrne/PA)
Rishi Sunak’s camp tells Liz Truss to ‘come clean’ over ‘dangerous’ tax plans
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Oli Scarff/PA)
Johnson holds call with world leaders including Biden after return from holiday
Liz Truss is in the running to be next UK prime minister (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)
Ireland’s Europe Minister hopes Truss would set ‘good’ pattern on Brexit issues
A GP writes a prescription in a practice room (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Doctors’ anger over Government proposals for GPs to prescribe energy discounts
A temporary lifeguard tower, designed for ‘Poo Watch’, erected on Jubilee Beach in Southend (Doug Peters/PA)
Ministers unlikely to take serious action over sewage pollution, activist says

More from The Courier

Evening telegraph/ Courier St Andrews news CR0037541 G Jennings pics , Dundee Kiltwalk, the start at St Andrews, C J Lang group,sunday 21st August.
Fundraisers hail 'awesome' Dundee Kiltwalk as thousands raised for charity
0
Rhys Breen sends a header towards goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Rhys Breen reflects on 'really, really disappointing' Dunfermline result and missed opportunity
0
St Johnstone's management team ponder their options with their side chasing the game against Aberdeen
3 St Johnstone talking points as attacking weaknesses exposed in Aberdeen stumble
0
Dundee Airport.
Full emergency response after plane reports technical fault after take-off at Dundee Airport
John Potter worked with Steven Bell at Dunfermline.
Steven Bell on Kelty Hearts debut versus Dunfermline, reuniting with John Potter and the…
0
Party in pink! Photo by Gareth Jennings / DC Thomson
Best pictures as thousands of people attend Otherlands Festival in Perth
0