‘Not good enough’ for BTec students to be left in limbo without results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

‘Not good enough’ for BTec students to be left in limbo without results

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 9.49am
Some BTec students have been left in limbo about their results, an education leader said (David Davies/PA)
Some BTec students have been left in limbo about their results, an education leader said (David Davies/PA)

Students being left in “limbo” without exam results days after they were due to be published is “not good enough”, an education leader has said.

Exam board Pearson apologised over the weekend as some students were still waiting for their BTec (Business & Technology Education Council) results, leaving them unable to confirm university places.

Hundreds of thousands of students received A-level, BTec and T-level exam results on Thursday, but some in England and Wales who took BTec qualifications had no news of their grades.

Pearson said at the weekend that “a tiny percentage” of students were still waiting to hear their results.

The BBC reported that the delay has affected about 2,000 students.

BTecs are described by Pearson as career–focused qualifications with a focus on skills-based learning.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), criticised the “obfuscation” he had seen when questioning those involved in the system over the delay.

He told BBC Breakfast on Monday that students “deserve better”, adding: “They’ve missed out not just on being able to celebrate with their friends last Thursday how they’ve done, they’re then in this kind of limbo as to whether they’re going to get their higher education course, and then they’re still worrying about whether they’re going to get the accommodation they need.

“Frankly it’s not good enough.”

Mr Barton said he had had numerous conversations with people involved in the system over the past two days, but it had been “a weekend of obfuscation”, with officials claiming the number of students waiting was “hundreds fewer” than the figure reported by the BBC.

A spokesperson for Pearson previously advised any student waiting for their results to call the exam board on 0345 618 0440.

They said university admissions service Ucas had said the best thing a student could do is contact their university of choice directly so the institution knows they want the offered place, and Pearson said it can call universities for students to explain the situation.

The exam board has been contacted for an update.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Politics

Criminal defence barristers outside the Houses of Parliament in London as they support the Criminal Bar Association action (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Government under fire for doing ‘nothing’ to resolve industrial disputes
(Danny Lawson/PA)
UK inflation to breach 18% due to energy price surge, Citi warns
The gas will be taken ashore at National Grid’s LNG terminal on the Isle of Grain (Gareth Fuller/PA)
First Australian gas in six years to land on UK shores
Criminal defence barristers gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London to support the ongoing Criminal Bar Association (CBA) action over Government set fees for legal aid advocacy work. Picture date: Monday July 4, 2022.
Round-up of strikes breaking out across the country
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to the Juniper House housing development in Walthamstow (PA)
Labour calls for ‘national mission’ on home insulation to tackle soaring bills
Nicola Sturgeon said new offshore wind power projects would be ‘crucial’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sturgeon hails ‘crucial’ offshore windfarms as new Shetland projects progress
Leadership contenders Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak (Pete Byrne/Niall Carson/PA)
Truss told to be transparent over her plans for emergency cost-of-living budget
Criminal barristers in England and Wales have voted in favour of an all-out strike next month in a row with the Government over jobs and pay (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Criminal barristers in England and Wales vote for all-out strike
A beach in Kent (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sharkey says Government to blame for ‘sorry mess’ of sewage on our beaches
Barristers are waiting for the results of an all-out strike ballot for industrial action next month as part of a row with the Government over jobs and pay (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Barristers wait for result of strike ballot

More from The Courier

Stewart has been handed a warning over her behaviour.
Forfar carer told resident 'you stink' before marching her to bath
0
A 3D image shows what the Harris Academy extension could look like. Image: Holmes Miller.
Designs for Dundee's Harris Academy extension approved
0
Newtyle railway sheds
Dangerous 190-year-old stonework forces developers to tweak Newtyle railway sheds housing plan
Bobby Reilly, who spent three decades working and volunteering at the YMCA.
Bobby Reilly: Family's tribute to Broughty Ferry YMCA stalwart
1
Cammy MacPherson could be out for three months.
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson facing THREE months out with thigh injury
0
Dean McKinney.
Dundee child rapist faces more jail time after getting duped by paedophile hunters