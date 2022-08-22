Labour calls for ‘national mission’ on home insulation to tackle soaring bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Labour calls for ‘national mission’ on home insulation to tackle soaring bills

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 11.33am
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to the Juniper House housing development in Walthamstow (PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to the Juniper House housing development in Walthamstow (PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has called for a “national mission” to insulate millions of homes across the UK, as he claimed that Labour is “leading” on the cost-of-living crisis.

The Labour leader, who on Monday visited a housing development in Walthamstow, also hit out at the Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss after reports that she is not planning to ask the independent Office for Budget Responsibility for a forecast ahead of the measures she is planning for next month.

Labour has set out plans to upgrade 19 million homes across the country over the next decade in a major heat-saving project the party says would save households over £11 billion over three years.

Last week saw Labour write to Boris Johnson, as well as the two Tory leadership contenders, demanding that Parliament returns early in order to tackle soaring energy bills.

It came as Sir Keir sought to steal a march Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, unveiling a “fully costed” £29 billion plan to freeze the cap at the current level of £1,971 for six months from October.

Keir Starmer visit to Walthamstow
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said that his party was leading on the cost-of-living crisis (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Speaking on Monday, Sir Keir said: “We need a national mission to insulate homes, that’s a longer-term issue. We called for that a year ago now, if the Government had done that, we’d have the best part of two million homes insulated.”

He said that his party’s insulation plans offers a “longer-term answer” to the energy crisis.

“Instead of that, we have got a zombie Government and that is the root of the problem.”

He also attacked Ms Truss, seen as the frontrunner in the contest to replace Mr Johnson, following reports that that she is not planning to ask the independent Office for Budget Responsibility for a forecast ahead of a promised emergency budget.

The Labour leader said: “The OBR is there to make sure that money is spent wisely and properly. So of course you need the OBR in place for that.

“That is why there has been such a reaction to Liz Truss’ proposal that she is going to just put that to one side.”

He said people wanted to know what the Government was going to do about the cost-of-living crisis, with Labour “leading” on the issue.

“Labour is leading on this, we have said freeze those bills this winter, make sure people don’t pay any more for their energy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Criminal defence barristers outside the Houses of Parliament in London as they support the Criminal Bar Association action (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Government under fire for doing ‘nothing’ to resolve industrial disputes
(Danny Lawson/PA)
UK inflation to breach 18% due to energy price surge, Citi warns
The gas will be taken ashore at National Grid’s LNG terminal on the Isle of Grain (Gareth Fuller/PA)
First Australian gas in six years to land on UK shores
Criminal defence barristers gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London to support the ongoing Criminal Bar Association (CBA) action over Government set fees for legal aid advocacy work. Picture date: Monday July 4, 2022.
Round-up of strikes breaking out across the country
Nicola Sturgeon said new offshore wind power projects would be ‘crucial’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sturgeon hails ‘crucial’ offshore windfarms as new Shetland projects progress
Some BTec students have been left in limbo about their results, an education leader said (David Davies/PA)
‘Not good enough’ for BTec students to be left in limbo without results
Leadership contenders Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak (Pete Byrne/Niall Carson/PA)
Truss told to be transparent over her plans for emergency cost-of-living budget
Criminal barristers in England and Wales have voted in favour of an all-out strike next month in a row with the Government over jobs and pay (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Criminal barristers in England and Wales vote for all-out strike
A beach in Kent (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sharkey says Government to blame for ‘sorry mess’ of sewage on our beaches
Barristers are waiting for the results of an all-out strike ballot for industrial action next month as part of a row with the Government over jobs and pay (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Barristers wait for result of strike ballot

More from The Courier

Stewart has been handed a warning over her behaviour.
Forfar carer told resident 'you stink' before marching her to bath
0
A 3D image shows what the Harris Academy extension could look like. Image: Holmes Miller.
Designs for Dundee's Harris Academy extension approved
0
Newtyle railway sheds
Dangerous 190-year-old stonework forces developers to tweak Newtyle railway sheds housing plan
Bobby Reilly, who spent three decades working and volunteering at the YMCA.
Bobby Reilly: Family's tribute to Broughty Ferry YMCA stalwart
1
Cammy MacPherson could be out for three months.
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson facing THREE months out with thigh injury
0
Dean McKinney.
Dundee child rapist faces more jail time after getting duped by paedophile hunters