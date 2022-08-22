Round-up of strikes breaking out across the country

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Round-up of strikes breaking out across the country

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 11.45am
Criminal defence barristers gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London to support the ongoing Criminal Bar Association (CBA) action over Government set fees for legal aid advocacy work. Picture date: Monday July 4, 2022.
Criminal defence barristers gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London to support the ongoing Criminal Bar Association (CBA) action over Government set fees for legal aid advocacy work. Picture date: Monday July 4, 2022.

A series of strikes or ballots for industrial action are being announced as workers across the country seek pay rises in the face of the cost-of-living crisis.

Criminal barristers in England and Wales voted in favour of indefinite and uninterrupted strike in a row with the Government over jobs and pay, which is due to start on September 5.

Friday is set to be the last working day for barristers before they walk out on August 30.

Port of Felixstowe strike
Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk, Britain’s biggest and busiest container port (Joe Giddens/PA)

It comes as an eight-day strike at the UK’s biggest container port by members of Unite at Felixstowe, Suffolk, in a dispute over pay entered its second day.

Here are some of the upcoming strikes and potential disputes stretching into the autumn in what the unions have described it as a “summer of solidarity” amid worsening industrial relations:

– The National Education Union says it will ballot members this autumn over “the attacks on teacher pay”, adding that “teachers won’t accept the biggest real-terms pay cut in living memory”.

– August 18 to 30 August: Strike by Unite and GMB members over pay affecting waste, recycling and street cleaning services in Edinburgh.

– August 21: Unite members at the Port of Felixstowe start an eight-day strike over pay.

– August 26 and 31: Royal Mail workers in the Communication Workers Union strike over pay.

– September 5: Barristers in England and Wales set to start an indefinite strike after voting to step up their current bi-weekly walkouts over Government-set fees for legal aid work.

Royal Mail revenue loss
 Royal Mail vans (Rui Vieira/PA)

– September 8 and 9: Royal Mail workers in the Communication Workers Union to strike again over pay.

– September 11: A strike ballot of Unite’s NHS members in England closes.

– September 15: A strike ballot of Royal College of Nursing members opens.

– September 16: A strike ballot of Unite’s NHS members in Wales closes.

– September 26: A national strike ballot opens for Public and Commercial Services union members over pay, pensions, jobs and redundancy terms.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Politics

Criminal defence barristers outside the Houses of Parliament in London as they support the Criminal Bar Association action (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Government under fire for doing ‘nothing’ to resolve industrial disputes
(Danny Lawson/PA)
UK inflation to breach 18% due to energy price surge, Citi warns
The gas will be taken ashore at National Grid’s LNG terminal on the Isle of Grain (Gareth Fuller/PA)
First Australian gas in six years to land on UK shores
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to the Juniper House housing development in Walthamstow (PA)
Labour calls for ‘national mission’ on home insulation to tackle soaring bills
Nicola Sturgeon said new offshore wind power projects would be ‘crucial’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sturgeon hails ‘crucial’ offshore windfarms as new Shetland projects progress
Some BTec students have been left in limbo about their results, an education leader said (David Davies/PA)
‘Not good enough’ for BTec students to be left in limbo without results
Leadership contenders Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak (Pete Byrne/Niall Carson/PA)
Truss told to be transparent over her plans for emergency cost-of-living budget
Criminal barristers in England and Wales have voted in favour of an all-out strike next month in a row with the Government over jobs and pay (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Criminal barristers in England and Wales vote for all-out strike
A beach in Kent (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sharkey says Government to blame for ‘sorry mess’ of sewage on our beaches
Barristers are waiting for the results of an all-out strike ballot for industrial action next month as part of a row with the Government over jobs and pay (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Barristers wait for result of strike ballot

More from The Courier

Stewart has been handed a warning over her behaviour.
Forfar carer told resident 'you stink' before marching her to bath
0
A 3D image shows what the Harris Academy extension could look like. Image: Holmes Miller.
Designs for Dundee's Harris Academy extension approved
0
Newtyle railway sheds
Dangerous 190-year-old stonework forces developers to tweak Newtyle railway sheds housing plan
Bobby Reilly, who spent three decades working and volunteering at the YMCA.
Bobby Reilly: Family's tribute to Broughty Ferry YMCA stalwart
1
Cammy MacPherson could be out for three months.
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson facing THREE months out with thigh injury
0
Dean McKinney.
Dundee child rapist faces more jail time after getting duped by paedophile hunters