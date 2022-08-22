No 10 says no need to panic over energy supplies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

No 10 says no need to panic over energy supplies

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 2.21pm Updated: August 22 2022, 4.11pm
The squeeze on gas supplies in Europe has helped fuel rocketing inflation and driven up household bills (Alamy/PA)
The squeeze on gas supplies in Europe has helped fuel rocketing inflation and driven up household bills (Alamy/PA)

Households and businesses will not face blackouts this winter, Downing Street insisted as gas shipped from Australia was set to dock in the UK.

The Attalos gas tanker is set to arrive at the Isle of Grain terminal in Kent, by the mouth of the Thames, later on Monday – believed to be the first cargo of liquified natural gas (LNG) sent from Australia to Europe in six years.

The squeeze on gas supplies in Europe has helped fuel rocketing inflation and driven up household bills, with analysts expecting the energy price cap to rise to £3,554 in October.

But No 10 insisted that there was no risk to UK energy supplies and consumers should not panic.

Some of the gas on that Attalos is likely to be used in the UK straight away, but much of it will probably flow to Europe through the pipelines that connect Britain to the continent.

There it might be channelled into European gas storage sites and some of it could return to Britain during winter.

Concerns that shortages on the continent could jeopardise the supply of gas back to the UK were played down by No 10, which highlighted both North Sea production and the use of “reliable partners” such as Norway in ensuring homes could be heated and the lights kept on over the winter.

The UK has some of the highest LNG import capacity in Europe, but it has very little gas storage.

Therefore, much of the LNG that comes to Europe this summer will arrive in British ports, but be shipped over to European storage sites.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “Households, businesses and industry can be confident they will get the electricity and gas that they need over the winter.

“That’s because we have one of the most reliable and diverse energy systems in the world.”

She said people should not panic or feel they should cut down on energy use.

“These decisions, in terms of energy consumption, remain decisions for individuals,” she said. “But what I’m saying is that households, businesses and industry can be confident that they will have the electricity and gas that they need.”

But No 10 backed a plan being developed the National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) which could see households with smart meters being paid for turning off high-energy appliances such as washing machines during peak times to reduce the risk of blackouts this winter.

“We support the National Grid in developing all options which could benefit consumers and help to reduce bills by spreading out peak demand,” the spokeswoman said.

Ahead of Ofgem’s announcement of an increased energy cap, due on Friday, Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi will meet bosses from generating firms including Orsted, Newcleo and RWE to discuss what more the industry can do to ensure markets function effectively for consumers.

The Attalos departed from Malaysia on July 20, according to data from Vessel Finder.

It had picked up a shipment of gas that had come from Australia, according to commodity experts at Kpler.

The Attalos is expected to dock on Monday evening.

Because of the long distances involved, it is rare for Australian gas to find its way to Europe.

Most instead goes to countries in Asia.

The Thames Hub
The container port at the Isle of Grain (Medway Council/PA)

But the deep gas crisis that Europe is currently facing has catapulted the need for new sources of the fossil fuel.

Gas prices have soared in the last year, and the UK price for delivery next month was up another 17% on Monday morning, hitting £5.40p per therm.

Consultants Cornwall Insight forecasts that Friday’s energy price cap rise would see a typical household paying the equivalent of £3,554 per year, with a further increase expected in January.

Speaking on Radio 4’s Today programme on Monday, Octopus Energy chief executive Greg Jackson said that if the price of beer had risen as much as gas prices, getting a pint would cost £25.

“People don’t know what a therm is, but, underneath it, the price per therm has gone from 60p to around £5 at the moment and that’s what’s passing through to customers if we don’t do something,” he said.

He added: “There are systemic issues. There are loads of questions of how we pay for this.

“One thing we can’t do is be expected to pass those costs on to consumers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Unite union general secretary Sharon Grahan has suggested Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is ’embarrassed’ to stick up for striking workers (Ben Smith/PA)
Starmer should be ‘more upfront’ in supporting striking workers, says union boss
The UK private sector saw activity near stagnation after factory output declined in August (Alamy/PA)
Factory slump drags UK economic growth to 18-month low
Bill forecasts have soared to new record highs. (Jacob King/PA)
Gloomy forecast sets energy bills at £6,500 from April as gas prices spike again
Consumers will find out on Friday how much the energy price cap will rise (Danny Lawson/PA)
‘Catastrophic winter’ ahead for households as bills soar, energy boss warns
The Seagreen wind farm off the Angus coast has started producing power.
Seagreen: First power at Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm off Angus coast
0
Gatwick is a key base for airline easyJet (Matt Alexander/PA)
No more capacity curbs as Gatwick back to ‘business as usual’
Patrick Drahi’s company, Altice, increased its stake in BT to 18% last December (BT/PA)
Government will not block billionaire Drahi’s 18% BT stake
Seiki Payne and Jamie Duffy, co-founders of Tronius, which has been selected for the MSIP accelerator.
MSIP: 'Exceptional' young businesses chosen for accelerator programme
0
Joanna Owoade, Paulina Pluta, Jim Hall, Constantinos Loizides, Francios Loiseau, Fiona Wood, Wendy Sands and Lynn Gibson outside the new clinic.
New dental clinic opens in Perth after £1 million investment
0
Haulage lorry drives passed a sign at Belfast Port welcoming travellers to the Harbour Estate (Liam McBurney/PA)
Dual regulatory system would risk reputation of NI exporters, businesses warn

More from The Courier

Lindores Abbey Distillery cats have shot to fame on Netflix.
Meet the Fife stars of new Netflix show Inside the Mind of a Cat
0
Cristian Cojocaru, owner of Crido's restaurant.
'Expanded outdoor seating areas will help our Perth restaurants survive disruptive City Hall works'
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer pushes his team on from the dugout at Cappielow.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee point at Morton shouldn't be a worry but pressure is on…
0
Steven Fletcher dejected at full-time against St Mirren.
LEE WILKIE: Troubled Dundee United's heart has gone - how they get it back…
0
Sarah Valentine with the rubbish outside her home.
Dundee pensioner's fire fears after rubbish dumped outside her home
0
Perth Sheriff Court..... 23.08.16 *****NO BYELINE PLEASE***** Mark Wishart arrives at court? see story by Gordon Currie Picture by Graeme Hart. Copyright Perthshire Picture Agency Tel: 01738 623350 Mobile: 07990 594431; fe52215d-8065-4294-9abd-a66a6ae286bf
Judge rejects Perth would-be killer's 'miscarriage of justice' claim