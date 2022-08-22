UN experts say Bill of Rights could ‘undermine enjoyment of human rights in UK’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UN experts say Bill of Rights could ‘undermine enjoyment of human rights in UK’

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 8.21pm
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab (PA/Joe Giddens)
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab (PA/Joe Giddens)

The Bill of Rights may undermine the enjoyment of human rights in the UK if adopted, in particular the rights to fair trial, UN experts have warned.

In a letter addressed to the UK Government, the special procedures of the Human Rights Council said the proposed Bill of Rights seeks to repeal and replace the Human Rights Act of 1998 “in a concerning manner”.

They argued some provisions contained in the Bill “may undermine the enjoyment of human rights in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (UK), including, in particular, the rights to fair trial, effective remedy, equality before the courts, equality before the law, and non-discrimination”.

The draft Bill of Rights was published and presented to the House of Commons in June, and it is due to receive its second reading on September 12.

In the letter the experts wrote: “In particular, if adopted, the draft Bill would fundamentally change the role and independence of UK courts by establishing a list of considerations and restrictions that UK courts must apply when adjudicating and interpreting the rights established in the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) and limiting the power of the UK courts to enforce ECHR rights.”

Responding to their analysis, Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said: “We don’t accept these criticisms, which rest on a flawed understanding of the UK tradition of liberty, the importance of a clearer separation of powers, and the proper role of elected members of Parliament in determining any expansion in the scope of rights.

“We will be responding robustly in due course.”

The independent experts also said in the letter that they are concerned that the proposed Bill is “going back on the commitments undertaken by the UK when it ratified the European Convention on Human Rights”, but also, “on those commitments that relate to universal human rights instruments”.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab (House of Commons/PA)

They added: “In particular, we are concerned that if adopted as is, the Bill may be in violation of the rights to a fair trial, effective remedies, and equality before the courts, and it may be placing individuals in certain situations at risk of less human rights protection; and may also constitute a contravention of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties.”

“Furthermore, we are concerned that it would significantly modify the enforcement of the European Convention on Human Rights in the UK, including the right of individuals in the UK to effective remedy for any violations thereof.

“We are worried that the draft Bill would therefore have a far-reaching systemic impact on the enjoyment of all ECHR rights in the UK, including, but not limited to, the right to a fair trial (ECHR article 6) and the freedom of peaceful assembly and association (article 11 ECHR).”

The experts asked the Government to provide any additional information and/or comment on their analysis.

They also asked for explanation on how the proposed Bill is compatible with the Government’s obligations under several articles of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The special procedures of the Human Rights Council are independent human rights experts with mandates to report and advise on human rights from a thematic or country-specific perspective.

They are non-paid and elected for three-year mandates that can be reconducted for another three years.

