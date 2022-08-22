Truss sets out growth plan for West Midlands ahead of Tory leadership hustings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Truss sets out growth plan for West Midlands ahead of Tory leadership hustings

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 12.04am
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)

Liz Truss has promised to put the West Midlands “at the heart of our economic revival” ahead of the 10th Tory leadership hustings in Birmingham.

The Foreign Secretary and former chancellor Rishi Sunak will once again be put to the test by party members during a two-hour event in the second-largest city in the UK.

Times Radio’s John Pienaar will present the hustings, interviewing each candidate and moderating questions from the audience.

It will be broadcast live on Times Radio from 7pm to 9pm and streamed in vision on the Times Radio YouTube channel.

Ahead of the debate, Ms Truss, who is currently the frontrunner in the race, set out her plan to boost growth and drive opportunity across the West Midlands.

Through lower taxes, better regulation and supply side reform, the Foreign Secretary believes she will create a favourable environment for the private sector, getting behind firms in the region, if she becomes prime minister.

Ms Truss also pledged to deliver key infrastructure projects, including the Midlands Rail Hub, and support West Midlands mayor Andy Street to deliver the Wednesbury to Brierley Hill metro extension in full.

She said she would also put the government’s full weight behind efforts to bring a battery gigafactory to the region.

Ms Truss said: “I will put the West Midlands at the heart of our economic revival with my Conservative plan to level up.

“My bold vision for lower taxes, supply side reform and regulation that works for our businesses will utilise the power of the West Midlands economy to boost opportunity for people across the region.

“From Coventry’s cars to Stoke’s ceramics, the West Midlands is a vital part of the UK’s economic engine, and plays host to some of the most innovative industries and companies in the country.

“My plan will support and harness that power, helping our businesses grow and provide the high-quality jobs that we need.

“The West Midlands can play a critical role in a new economic revolution in Britain.

“I will cut taxes on families and firms, support vital infrastructure and create new investment zones to deliver for the people of the West Midlands.

“I will also strengthen devolution to put more power in the hands of our excellent local leaders like Andy Street.”

The hustings on Tuesday evening comes as Ms Truss is being urged to be more transparent with her plans for an emergency budget to address the cost-of-living crisis.

In a wide-ranging interview on BBC Radio 2, Mr Sunak said he is receiving a “warm reception” while campaigning, even as he acknowledged that some Tory Party members are still angry at him for quitting Boris Johnson’s Government.

The former chancellor said: “If I actually spent all my time looking at the polls or reading newspapers, I probably wouldn’t get out of bed in the morning to do all these things.”

“There are a group of people among our members, and that is understandable, who are upset I resigned from Government,” he admitted.

Conservative leadership bid
Former chancellor Rishi Sunak (Leon Neal/PA)

But he rejected suggestions that his campaign has not been “politically savvy” as he said he just wants to be “honest” with voters about the state of the British economy.

Ms Truss has said she would bring forward urgent plans to address rising energy bills if elected as prime minister.

But Conservative MP Mel Stride, who chairs the Commons Treasury Committee, called into question reports that she is not planning to ask the independent Office for Budget Responsibility for a forecast ahead of the measures she is planning for next month.

Mr Stride, a Sunak supporter, told LBC: “At the moment the Liz camp are saying, I believe, that there will not be any OBR forecast produced at that time and that is kind of like flying blind.”

The former chancellor’s campaign had earlier called on Ms Truss to “come clean”, and claimed her plans to borrow in order to fund tax cuts are “dangerous”.

He told the BBC: “Liz’s plans are promising the earth to everybody. I don’t think you can have your cake and eat it. I don’t think life is that simple, and I think her plan risks making everything worse.”

Ms Truss has argued that tax cuts will help to grow the UK’s economy and boost prosperity.

A Truss campaign spokesman said: “The cost-of-living crisis means immediate action is required.

“A Truss government would seek to act as soon as possible to help people across the UK, by cutting taxes and introducing a temporary moratorium on energy levies.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Haulage lorry drives passed a sign at Belfast Port welcoming travellers to the Harbour Estate (Liam McBurney/PA)
Dual regulatory system would risk reputation of NI exporters, businesses warn
The payment is intended to help disabled people with the rising cost of living and the higher costs they face (Alamy/PA)
Six million disabled people to get £150 cost-of-living payment from next month
The Scottish Lib Dems say mental health services for university students need to be overhauled (Chris Ison/PA)
Lib Dems call for overhaul of university mental health services
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Scrap GCSEs and A-levels for new qualification, urges Tony Blair Institute
Medical students are cutting down on food and heating spending amid struggle with costs, says the BMA (Alamy/PA)
Medical students cutting spending on food and heating, says BMA
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is a former Environment Secretary (Jacob King/PA)
Liz Truss’s £235m cut to Environment Agency ‘doubled sewage discharge’ – Labour
Cocklers at work in Morecambe Bay, where the Lib Dems says sewage has been dumped into shellfish water (PA)
Shellfish ‘forgotten victims’ of sewage polluting UK waters say Lib Dems
Liz Truss during a hustings event in Darlington, County Durham, as part of the campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister (Danny Lawson/PA)
Truss pledges to put the West Midlands ‘at the heart of our economic revival’
The war in Ukraine started six months ago (PA)
Double payments to Ukrainian refugee hosts amid cost-of-living crisis – minister
Rishi Sunak unveiled plans to make the UK a ‘science superpower’ as he pledged to create a UK alternative to the EU’s flagship research funding programme (Paul Faith/PA)
Sunak pledges to make UK ‘science superpower’ if made PM

More from The Courier

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson sends condolences to family of St Johnstone fan who died at McDiarmid…
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer insists Dee won't get 'bogged down' this season as he…
0
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher are closing in on comebacks.
St Johnstone duo David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher just two weeks away from comeback
0
Birighitti, left, and Eriksson will battle for the gloves
Jack Ross explains why he dropped Mark Birighitti for Carljohan Eriksson as Dundee United…
0
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne.
EXCLUSIVE: Gary Bowyer will let Shaun Byrne leave Dundee
0
People are being told to not swim on Broughty Ferry or Monifieth beaches due to sewage being leaked into the Tay.
Scottish Water apologises as sewage is pumped into River Tay
0