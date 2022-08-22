Scrap GCSEs and A-levels for new qualification, urges Tony Blair Institute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Scrap GCSEs and A-levels for new qualification, urges Tony Blair Institute

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 12.04am
(Ben Birchall/PA)
(Ben Birchall/PA)

GCSEs and A-levels should be scrapped in favour of a new system of assessment in a bid to better prepare school-leavers for the workplace, a report has suggested.

The education system needs radical change if England’s students are to thrive in a world increasingly shaped by automation and artificial intelligence, the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI) has said.

The current set-up relies too heavily on passive forms of learning focused on direct instruction and memorising, the organisation said.

It warned there must be more emphasis on the so-called four Cs – critical thinking, creativity, communication and collaborative problem-solving.

In its report – Ending the Big Squeeze on Skills: How to Futureproof Education in England – the TBI recommended replacing the current exams system with a new qualification, involving multiple, rigorous forms of continuous assessment between the ages of 16 and 18.

The TBI suggested a new qualification for 18-year-olds could “draw on and refine the principles that underpin the International Baccalaureate”, with a series of low-stakes assessments for pupils at the end of secondary schooling, at the age of 16, “to help inform pupil choice and hold schools to account”.

Other recommendations include: establishing an expert commission to reform the national curriculum to base it on minimum proficiencies for numeracy, literacy and science, and to eventually incorporate more digital skills; transferring responsibility for the design of the curriculum to a non-political and statutorily independent body; changing the schools watchdog Ofsted’s strategy and approach to focus on safeguarding and quality of school management; and creating student-owned learner IDs and digital profiles.

A focus on a small range of traditional academic subjects dubbed the English Baccalaureate, or EBacc, means other subjects are crowded out, the report said, arguing the result is that Government reforms have damaged learning and “stifle efforts to improve social mobility”.

The Tony Blair Institute has called for GCSEs and A-levels to be replaced (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Tony Blair Institute has called for GCSEs and A-levels to be replaced (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Current “high-stakes exams at the end of courses now dominate assessment, which promotes teaching to the test and narrow pedagogies”, it added.

James Scales, skills policy lead at the TBI, said: “Young people in England are receiving an analogue education in a digital age and leaving school ill-prepared for the workplace.

“While pupils elsewhere are learning how to think critically, communicate and solve problems as a group, our system remains anchored firmly in the past. This is holding back our young people and the country as a whole.

“Without the radical reform required to produce a new generation of forward thinkers, we won’t build the high-wage, high-skilled economy we need.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said the report adds to growing calls for “fresh thinking” on qualifications, the curriculum and inspection “to remove the clutter of over-burdened timetables, reduce the ridiculously high-stakes nature of the current system, and, most importantly, make sure that it works better for all children and young people”.

He said reform is needed because “at the current rate of progress the attainment gap between disadvantaged and other children will never close”.

He added: “We need a system which looks to the future rather than one which is rooted in the past.”

A spokesman at the Department for Education said: “Every young person deserves the opportunity to benefit from a rich and fulfilling curriculum which equips them with the skills to succeed – whatever their chosen path.

“GCSEs and A-levels are highly-respected around the world and we have also introduced T-levels as the new gold standard technical qualification for young people post-16.

“Our Schools White Paper sets out a clear road-map for levelling up education in England, including targeted support both for individual pupils who fall behind and whole areas of the country where standards are weakest.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Haulage lorry drives passed a sign at Belfast Port welcoming travellers to the Harbour Estate (Liam McBurney/PA)
Dual regulatory system would risk reputation of NI exporters, businesses warn
The payment is intended to help disabled people with the rising cost of living and the higher costs they face (Alamy/PA)
Six million disabled people to get £150 cost-of-living payment from next month
The Scottish Lib Dems say mental health services for university students need to be overhauled (Chris Ison/PA)
Lib Dems call for overhaul of university mental health services
Medical students are cutting down on food and heating spending amid struggle with costs, says the BMA (Alamy/PA)
Medical students cutting spending on food and heating, says BMA
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)
Truss sets out growth plan for West Midlands ahead of Tory leadership hustings
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is a former Environment Secretary (Jacob King/PA)
Liz Truss’s £235m cut to Environment Agency ‘doubled sewage discharge’ – Labour
Cocklers at work in Morecambe Bay, where the Lib Dems says sewage has been dumped into shellfish water (PA)
Shellfish ‘forgotten victims’ of sewage polluting UK waters say Lib Dems
Liz Truss during a hustings event in Darlington, County Durham, as part of the campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister (Danny Lawson/PA)
Truss pledges to put the West Midlands ‘at the heart of our economic revival’
The war in Ukraine started six months ago (PA)
Double payments to Ukrainian refugee hosts amid cost-of-living crisis – minister
Rishi Sunak unveiled plans to make the UK a ‘science superpower’ as he pledged to create a UK alternative to the EU’s flagship research funding programme (Paul Faith/PA)
Sunak pledges to make UK ‘science superpower’ if made PM

More from The Courier

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson sends condolences to family of St Johnstone fan who died at McDiarmid…
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer insists Dee won't get 'bogged down' this season as he…
0
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher are closing in on comebacks.
St Johnstone duo David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher just two weeks away from comeback
0
Birighitti, left, and Eriksson will battle for the gloves
Jack Ross explains why he dropped Mark Birighitti for Carljohan Eriksson as Dundee United…
0
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne.
EXCLUSIVE: Gary Bowyer will let Shaun Byrne leave Dundee
0
People are being told to not swim on Broughty Ferry or Monifieth beaches due to sewage being leaked into the Tay.
Scottish Water apologises as sewage is pumped into River Tay
0