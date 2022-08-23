Factory slump drags UK economic growth to 18-month low

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Factory slump drags UK economic growth to 18-month low

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 10.25am
The UK private sector saw activity near stagnation after factory output declined in August (Alamy/PA)
The UK private sector saw activity near stagnation after factory output declined in August (Alamy/PA)

UK private sector growth has slowed to a new 18-month low after factories were hit by “waning customer demand”, according to new data.

The closely followed S&P Global/CIPS flash UK composite purchasing managers index (PMI) report showed a reading of 50.9 for August, declining from 52.1 last month.

Anything above 50 is considered growth.

It was slightly below the expectations of analysts, with a consensus of experts compiled by Pantheon Macroeconomics predicting a reading of 51 for this month.

Annabel Fiddes, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “The UK private sector moved closer to stagnation in August, as mild growth of activity across the service sector only just offset a deepening downturn at manufacturers.

“Waning customer demand amid the weaker economic outlook, and shortages of both staff and inputs, were reported to have hit goods producers hard, with firms registering the quickest drops in output and new work since May 2020.”

The slowdown in overall growth was largely driven by a sharper slump in manufacturing output from UK factories.

The manufacturing sector reported monthly output of 42.4, representing the sharpest slump for more than two years.

Firms reported “reduced customer demand, the delayed delivery of inputs and labour shortages” for the month.

Meanwhile, the service sector remained in growth, with a 52.5 measure for August, despite s light softening of activity.

John Glen, chief economist at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS), said: “Service companies had a better month, but only marginally as new order levels were sustained and optimism remained that customers would continue to buy throughout the year.

“However, this may reverse quite quickly.

“There are many concerns keeping private sector business owners awake at night, such as disruptions to supply chains from war, the highest inflation in the UK for almost 50 years, the impact of higher interest rates and now port disruptions in the UK, to name a few.”

Nevertheless, companies signalled a further easing in the rate of cost inflation.

Manufacturers reported that the rate of their cost inflation slowed to the lowest since November 2020 as commodities such as metals came down in value.

