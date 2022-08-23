Calls for Welsh councillor to be suspended following ‘xenophobic’ Facebook post

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Calls for Welsh councillor to be suspended following ‘xenophobic’ Facebook post

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 12.46pm Updated: August 23 2022, 12.55pm
Councillor Jon Scriven appearing to hold a firearm in what has been claimed to be a ‘xenophobic’ Facebook post (Jon Scriven/Facebook/PA)
Councillor Jon Scriven appearing to hold a firearm in what has been claimed to be a ‘xenophobic’ Facebook post (Jon Scriven/Facebook/PA)

A Welsh councillor has been criticised for posting a picture of himself holding a supposed firearm on social media while commenting that he was making sure “there wasn’t any English people trying to cross the channel”.

Some politicians have called for Plaid Cymru councillor Jon Scriven to be suspended over the now-deleted Facebook post which has been called “xenophobic” towards the English.

The post by the representative of Penyrheol in Caerphilly said: “Ogmore-by-Sea tonight for a quick swim and make sure there wasn’t any English people trying to cross the channel.”

Although the post was uploaded to the platform on August 8 and later deleted, it began to be widely shared on Monday afternoon.

Councillor Jon Scriven appearing to hold a firearm in what has been claimed to be a ‘xenophobic’ Facebook post

Mr Scriven has now apologised for the post, writing on Facebook: “I would like to apologise for any offence caused by my now deleted Facebook post.

“It was ill-judged and I have apologised to the group leader Lindsay Whittle who has accepted my apology.”

Welsh Tory leader Andrew RT Davies tweeted on Monday that he was “speechless”.

“This is a Plaid Cymru councillor,” he said. “This sort of xenophobic attitude is beneath us.”

He called on Plaid leader Adam Price not to “let another scandal rage on without decisive action”.

It is possible Mr Davies was referring to the saga involving MP Jonathan Edwards who was suspended then readmitted into the Westminster party after receiving a police caution for assaulting his wife.

Welsh Liberal Democrats leader Jane Dodds MP said in a statement: “There is a clear implication of violence and xenophobia in this post.

“Whether or not it was intended as a joke or not, it is entirely inappropriate for an elected official to make such comments, when they should know better.

“With so much hate in politics the last few years we should be trying to build bridges, not stoke division further.

“Plaid Cymru must now do the right thing and suspend the councillor in question.”

Caerphilly Senedd member Labour’s Hefin David had earlier in the day tweeted a screenshot of the post saying: “Not appropriate surely Caerphilly Plaid?”

Hours later in another tweet, Mr David said: “To those who posted offensive comments in response to this. Our society is facing huge challenges.

“We should be seeking to unite and address real concerns such as the cost-of-living crisis.

“Wrapping yourself in a flag and hating outsiders won’t help a single person in need.”

A Plaid Cymru spokesperson said: “Councillor Scriven’s now deleted post was inappropriate and goes against Plaid Cymru’s views and values.

“He was right to apologise for any offence caused.

“All Plaid Cymru elected representatives have a duty to uphold the highest standards. Councillor Scriven has been suspended pending an investigation.”

Caerphilly County Borough Council has been contacted for comment.

