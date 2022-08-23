Sunak steps up attacks on Truss policies amid growing inflation fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Sunak steps up attacks on Truss policies amid growing inflation fears

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 2.20pm
Rishi Sunak addressed the Conservative Friends of India at Dhamecha Lohana Centre in South Harrow, London on Monday night. He has stepped up his attacks on Truss over her plans for the economy (Leon Neal/PA)
Rishi Sunak addressed the Conservative Friends of India at Dhamecha Lohana Centre in South Harrow, London on Monday night. He has stepped up his attacks on Truss over her plans for the economy (Leon Neal/PA)

Rishi Sunak hit out at Liz Truss on Tuesday as he warned his rival’s plans could pour “fuel on the fire” and worsen inflation.

It comes as the cost-of-living crisis appears set to dominate the latest hustings clash between Ms Truss and Mr Sunak as the Tory leadership rivals prepare to go head to head in Birmingham.

Mr Sunak was on the campaign trail ahead of the debate, where he was once again forced to fend off the suggestion that he should quit the contest to allow the next prime minister to take charge of the worsening economic situation as soon as possible.

The former chancellor will again have the chance to make his case to Tory members at a two-hour event in the UK’s second-largest city on Tuesday evening, as the Foreign Secretary continued to face questions over reports that she would not ask the independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) for a forecast ahead of the measures she is planning for next month, if she becomes prime minister.

POLITICS Tories
(PA Graphics)

The Government, alongside the two leadership contenders, continues to face calls to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, even as it was announced that around six million disabled people will receive a £150 cost-of-living payment from the end of September.

Mr Sunak, speaking to broadcasters ahead of the hustings, said he understood tax cuts “may sound attractive at first, but if they risk stoking inflation and actually do nothing to help poorer people and pensioners, then they actually are going to be bad for everyone”.

“I think people know if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” he said.

Setting out his own plans, he said: “I’d cut VAT on energy bills to provide some support to everyone, but I want to provide direct financial assistance to two other groups of people – those on the lowest incomes and pensioners, because those people will need extra help this autumn and winter and I know things are difficult and I want them to be reassured that with me as prime minister, they will get the help that they need.”

Mr Sunak, who also criticised any plans to review or look at the Bank of England’s mandate on inflation, said that borrowing money at the moment to fund tax cuts would be a “big gamble”.

“I don’t want to put fuel on the fire, I don’t think that is the right approach.”

Sunak supporter Robert Halfon, appearing on Sky News, had earlier insisted the former chancellor would not quit the contest.

The senior Tory MP said: “The contest will be over very shortly. I think it’s right that members have a choice. It’s still all to play for.”

Earlier, Truss supporter and minister for disabled people Chloe Smith played down the criticism of Truss over the OBR and insisted the frontrunner “would want to be able to use all the data that is available” if she became prime minister”.

She also said that rather than focus on freezes to the energy price cap, as Labour has demanded, a Truss administration would “look at the longer-term solutions about how to bring energy prices down”.

It came as the chairman of the Treasury Select Committee said he had written to Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, as well as the OBR, to ask whether work is being carried out to prepare for a potential emergency budget.

Mel Stride, who backed Mr Sunak in the contest, has asked for a response by the end of the week.

He said: “Whether such an event is actually called a budget or not is immaterial. The reassurance of independent forecasting is vital in these economically turbulent times.

“To bring in significant tax cuts without a forecast would be ill-advised. It is effectively ‘flying blind’.”

Ahead of the debate, Ms Truss set out her plan to boost growth and drive opportunity across the West Midlands.

She said lower taxes, better regulation and supply-side reform will create a favourable environment for the private sector in the region.

Mr Sunak, who called the West Midlands the “birthplace of the first Industrial Revolution”, said he would deliver a “better UK alternative” to the EU’s Horizon funding programme amid a row with the bloc over British participation in the flagship science scheme.

The Sunak campaign accused the EU of dithering and “playing politics” on Horizon, with the funding the UK would normally send to the EU for participation in the programme being used for the rival scheme.

Labour continued to hit out at the two candidates and the “zombie” Downing Street administration.

POLITICS Tories
(PA Graphics)

John Healey, shadow defence secretary and MP for Wentworth and Dearne, told LBC: “What’s needed now is immediate, urgent action to help people deal with the emergency that they face over energy costs and that’s what we want to see – and we’ve seen no sign that either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss is willing to consider this.”

Times Radio’s John Pienaar will present the hustings on Tuesday evening, interviewing each candidate and moderating questions from the audience.

It will be broadcast live on Times Radio from 7pm to 9pm and streamed in vision on the Times Radio YouTube channel.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

HMS Mersey shadowed a Russian tanker as it passed through the English Channel (PA)
Royal Navy warship shadows Russian tanker through the Channel
Ukraine refugees cross over the railway tracks at the Krościenko border crossing point on the Poland/Ukraine border (Toby Madden/DEC/PA)
Government should chip in to help Ukraine Family Scheme members, charity says
Boris Johnson was speaking at the international Crimea Platform conference (Joe Giddens/PA)
Support for Ukraine must continue until Putin withdraws his forces, says Johnson
Angus Robertson has warned the Bill could cause a ‘disastrous trade war’ with the EU (Andrew Milligan/PA)
MSPs at Holyrood urged not to consent to Northern Ireland Protocol plans
Councillor Jon Scriven appearing to hold a firearm in what has been claimed to be a ‘xenophobic’ Facebook post (Jon Scriven/Facebook/PA)
Calls for Welsh councillor to be suspended following ‘xenophobic’ Facebook post
The Law Society has expressed concern over judge-only trials for sexual offences (Jane Barlow/PA)
Judge-only sex offence hearings could compromise right to fair trial – lawyers
Laura Kuenssberg in British Vogue, September 2022 (British Vogue/PA)
Kuenssberg: Spectator party mood ‘very hot, very wild’ after Johnson resignation
The number of UK-based 18-year-olds still looking for places on higher education courses remains at a record high, five days after A-level results were published (Chris Ison/PA)
Record high for UK students in clearing five days after A-level results
The UK private sector saw activity near stagnation after factory output declined in August (Alamy/PA)
Factory slump drags UK economic growth to 18-month low
Consumers will find out on Friday how much the energy price cap will rise (Danny Lawson/PA)
‘Catastrophic winter’ ahead for households as bills soar, energy boss warns

More from The Courier

The Downfield (Doc Stewarts).
Police probe after 'masked men enter Dundee pub and attack customers'
Pitkerro Care Centre.
Watchdog finds Dundee care home 'failed to value residents' dignity'
0
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety.
The numbers behind Dunfermline's perfect defensive record to kick off League 1 season
0
John Kydd, partner at Gilson Gray LLP.
Tayside period dignity officer row: Employment law experts deliver verdict on recruitment process
1
John Steele
Drunken Fife 'cannibal' threatened to eat cop's child and send her to the Taliban
The Otherlands Frissonia stage at Scone Palace in Perth.
Otherlands to return in 2023 after success of new Perth festival
0