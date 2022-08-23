Royal Navy warship shadows Russian tanker through the Channel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Royal Navy warship shadows Russian tanker through the Channel

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 2.47pm
HMS Mersey shadowed a Russian tanker as it passed through the English Channel (PA)
HMS Mersey shadowed a Russian tanker as it passed through the English Channel (PA)

A Russian navy vessel has travelled through the English Channel under the watchful eye of a British warship.

HMS Mersey shadowed tanker Akademi Pashin from the North Sea, through the Dover Strait and down the leg of the Channel towards the North Atlantic.

Following HMS Portland’s recent tracking of two Russian submarines in the UK’s area of interest, Portsmouth-based patrol ship HMS Mersey was called upon to monitor the movements of the Pashin.

The vessel is the first tanker built for the Russian navy since the end of the Cold War, supplying the ships of the Northern Fleet with the fuel they need to sustain operations.

Able Seaman Jordan Mavin, who was on watch, was the first sailor to sight the Pashin.

He said: “We were aware of her movements for some time and everything came together to allow us to shadow her.

“Operating so close to our own coastline, I was proud to be part of the team who monitored her movements.”

His commanding officer, Lieutenant Commander James Mitchell, said: “It has been a team effort, working with our Nato partners monitoring the movements of Russian vessels through the North Sea and English Channel.

“Whilst most of the UK has been enjoying a record summer of warm weather, Mersey is just one of a number of Royal Naval vessels maintaining a continuous presence at sea, protecting UK interests.”

The Pashin has continued her voyage into the Atlantic, while HMS Mersey has resumed her patrols of home waters.

With her sister patrol ships HMS Tyne and Severn, she provides the Royal Navy with a constant presence in UK waters, monitoring contacts of interest, keeping an eye out for illegal activities, and ready to support the Marine Management Organisation to ensure fishermen of all nationalities stick within the rules and quotas when trawling UK fishing grounds.

