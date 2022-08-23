‘GCSE creative arts subjects at risk of becoming preserve of private schools’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘GCSE creative arts subjects at risk of becoming preserve of private schools’

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 12.05am
Creative arts subjects such as music could be at risk of becoming the preserve of private schools, an education union has warned (Ben Birchall/PA)
GCSE subjects such as drama, music and media are at risk of disappearing from state schools and being available only to children whose families who can afford to have them educated privately, a headteachers’ union has warned.

The decline in provisional entries for some creative arts subjects has been described as “worrying” by the Association of School and College Leaders.

Entries in drama fell 5.4% this year compared with last, music was down 3.6%, and media, film and TV studies dropped 3.3%, according to provisional figures from Ofqual.

Design and technology was down 5%.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of ASCL, urged the Government to “make state education a priority and fund it properly”, highlighting the “huge extra cost pressures” faced by schools due to rising energy costs.

He said: “It is worrying to see that the number of GCSE entries to several creative arts subjects, as well as design and technology, have fallen this year – part of a long-term decline in these subjects.

“This is driven by Government performance measures which favour traditional academic subjects at the expense of other subjects, and funding pressures which make small classes difficult to sustain.

“Schools now face huge extra cost pressures because of rising energy costs and pay awards for which there is no additional government funding.

“This will make it even more difficult to sustain small-entry subjects and there is a danger that some of these subjects will largely disappear from the state education system and become the preserve only of families who are wealthy enough to afford private schools and clubs. The Government must make state education a priority and fund it properly.”

The Department for Education (DfE) said it provides a range of school resource management tools to help them get the best value from their resources.

The Government said it is also updating and strengthening guidance to inform schools of the market and commercial position on energy costs and ancillary services relating to energy, while the Get Help Buying For Schools service will also be able to offer support to schools in switching and entering new contracts.

Acknowledging the different circumstances for different schools, the DfE advised those in serious financial difficulty to contact their local authority or the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

