‘We are realising this war will last much longer than expected’ – Ukrainian MP

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 12.07am Updated: August 24 2022, 6.55am
Inna Sovsun said Ukrainians are trying to accept that the war ‘will last much longer than expected’ (PA)
Inna Sovsun said Ukrainians are trying to accept that the war 'will last much longer than expected' (PA)

A Ukrainian MP has described the ongoing conflict as “our real war for real independence from Russia” on Ukraine’s Independence Day, despite admitting that many are starting to grapple with the thought that the war “will last much longer than expected”.

Wednesday marks six months since Russia invaded on February 24, and is a day that coincides with the Independence Day of Ukraine – when the Declaration of Independence from the Soviet Union was issued in 1991.

Deputy leader of the Holos Party Inna Sovsun said she has realised the conflict will not be over for some time and though she feels her life has been taken away from her, the war has allowed Ukrainians to “appreciate this independence so much more”.

“This is our real war for real independence from Russia,” Ms Sovsun, 37, told the PA news agency.

“This year, people are appreciating this independence so much more.

“They have grown to realise that it’s valuable, it’s something important, not just a day where you can go picnicking with your friends.

“This is something that actually makes us different from Russians.”

Ms Sovsun, who has a nine-year-old son named Martyn, has largely remained in Kyiv since military action began and attempted to adjust to life in the capital where citizens can expect up to three air raid sirens a day.

She said reflecting on the last six months is “very uncomfortable” as Ukrainians come to accept that the war is going to last longer than they had initially hoped.

“It’s very uncomfortable, but I think we’re trying to start living with the thought that it will last much longer than we expected,” she said.

“I remember my feelings at the end of February, I would think: ‘I so much want this to be over, I want to go back to my home’.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
‘I feel like my life has been taken away from me,’ Inna Sovsun said (PA)

“I still want this to be over, but it’s not my overwhelming thought because I’m trying to grapple with this idea that it can take much longer.

“I feel like my life has been taken away from me … I cannot see my boyfriend, I have to constantly worry about whether he’s alive or not because he’s fighting in the war.”

Ms Sovsun said that many Ukrainians are voicing concern about what Vladimir Putin has planned for Ukraine’s Independence Day.

She also said she has been willing Western allies to provide tanks for her country’s military.

“They’re just dragging their feet, there is no clear explanation,” she said.

“We need the armoured vehicles, we need the tanks.”

She added that the Ukrainian Government would not be allowing any “mass celebrations” on Wednesday and has recommended people leave Kyiv.

“There is lots of information online (saying) you should be wary of increased dangers and increased threats on the 24th,” she said.

“Missile attacks are the biggest scare.

“There is information that they have gathered quite a lot of military power over there, in terms of missiles and aircraft.”

Ms Sovsun said she is “overly emotional” when thinking about the national holiday for her country this year.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Ms Sovsun with her nine-year-old son, Martyn (Inna Sovsun/PA)

“I can predict lots of crying on my side,” she said.

“But I think everybody is just so much more aware that we need to be independent because we are different from Russia.

“And we have a different path … and we are willing to fight for that.”

She noted many people, while not able to celebrate through usual parades or larger celebrations, have bought traditional Ukrainian shirts, vyshyvankas.

“There is a revived interest in this national identity,” Ms Sovsun said. “And the absolute majority, like 95% of people, say we will win.

“We may be overly optimistic, but I’m one of those people as well.

“And the reason for the optimism is very simple: we don’t have a choice.

“I don’t want to be a refugee, I don’t want to lose my life.”

