Tom Tugendhat in Kyiv on 31st anniversary of Ukraine independence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Tom Tugendhat in Kyiv on 31st anniversary of Ukraine independence

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 6.01am Updated: August 24 2022, 6.17am
Former Tory leadership contender Tom Tugendhat has disclosed he is in Kyiv as Ukraine marks 31 years since it declared independence from the Soviet Union (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Former Tory leadership contender Tom Tugendhat has disclosed he is in Kyiv as Ukraine marks 31 years since it declared independence from the Soviet Union (Henry Nicholls/PA)

Former Tory leadership contender Tom Tugendhat has disclosed he is in Kyiv as Ukraine marks 31 years since it declared independence from the Soviet Union.

“Here in Kyiv we’re in shelters after being woken by the air raid siren,” the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee chairman tweeted in response to a post by British journalist John Sweeney.

Mr Tugendhat earlier said he was in the city along with 30 representatives from across Europe “to show our support for Ukraine and stand against Putin’s illegal invasion”.

“Where the communists once paraded, now the Kremlin’s callous failure is on display,” he added.

On Wednesday, Ukraine celebrates 31 years since it declared independence from the Soviet Union, while it is also six months since Russia’s invasion began.

The Tonbridge and Malling MP has been an outspoken critic of the offensive, calling it a “crime against peace” not long after it began.

Mr Tugendhat made it to the third round of the race to succeed Boris Johnson before being bundled out last month.

Relying on his record in the Army and his career as a backbencher chairing the foreign affairs body, Mr Tugendhat offered himself as a candidate untarnished by the scandals that dogged Mr Johnson and his Government.

After leaving the race he pledged his support to frontrunner Liz Truss, who won him over with a tax pledge Mr Tugendhat described as being “founded on true Conservative principles”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Shoppers in the fruit and vegetables section of a branch of Asda in south London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Asda to remove ‘best before’ dates from almost 250 fresh products
The car dealership said it would pay back £1.5 million of business rates relief to the Government (Peter Byrne/PA)
Used car prices rise 27% at Lookers and queues for new cars grow
Chairman and chief executive of Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels Stephen Leckie.
Crieff Hydro boss says hospitality industry faces 'cost of business' crisis
0
International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Ukrainian ambassador Vadym Prystaiko during a meeting in London (Department for International Trade/PA)
UK and Ukraine kick off talks on digital trade deal to help war-torn country
Companies are struggling under the weight of higher energy bills (Gareth Fuller/PA)
‘No time to lose’ to help households and businesses through gas crisis, says CBI
(PA)
Banned Toyota ad ‘condoned and encouraged’ irresponsible driving
(PA)
Living standards satisfaction plunges ahead of ‘devastating’ energy bills hike
Frances O’Grady called on ministers to move towards ‘fair pay agreements’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
TUC calls on Government to move towards £15 an hour minimum wage
The City of London and Canary Wharf (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Weak PMI figures offset gains by oil majors as London stocks slip
(PA)
Former Twitter security chief files whistleblower complaints

More from The Courier

Scottish Water carrying out work on Riverside Drive.
River Tay pollution warnings could be lifted as Dundee sewage pipe repair completed
0
Former Tory leadership contender Tom Tugendhat has disclosed he is in Kyiv as Ukraine marks 31 years since it declared independence from the Soviet Union (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Lexus NX the perfect luxury SUV for Scotland's roads
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has opened up on his time spent with Brian Clough and living with Roy Keane.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on the influence of Brian Clough, love of Nottingham Forest…
0
The former RBS in Comrie.
Former Comrie bank to be turned into takeaway
0
Former Tory leadership contender Tom Tugendhat has disclosed he is in Kyiv as Ukraine marks 31 years since it declared independence from the Soviet Union (Henry Nicholls/PA)
LISTEN: How Perth has become one of the worst affected by the cost-of-living crisis
Arbroath man John Galloway.
Arbroath housebreaker who plundered man's wardrobe is snared by bathtub bloodstain