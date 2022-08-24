Ukraine now ‘knows the price’ of freedom on Independence Day, says aid worker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukraine now ‘knows the price’ of freedom on Independence Day, says aid worker

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 8.01am
Dimko Zhluktenko said his people ‘know the price’ of freedom while reflecting on six months of war (Victoria Jones/PA)
A Ukrainian aid worker said his people now “know the price” of freedom after visiting Ukraine’s worst-hit “ghost cities” and reflecting on six months of war with Russia.

Through Twitter, Dimko Zhluktenko has raised more than 250,000 US dollars (around £213,000) worth of military equipment for the Ukrainian army and organised the delivery of thousands of toys to refugee children arriving in Lviv, western Ukraine.

Mr Zhluktenko, 23, has not yet been drafted into the military but recently visited Kharkiv and the contested Donbas region in eastern Ukraine to see friends fighting on the front line ahead of his country’s Independence Day on Wednesday.

“It’s devastating seeing all of the places either destroyed, bombed, or just empty,” he told the PA news agency.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Dimko Zhluktenko organised the delivery of thousands of toys to children arriving at Lviv railway station having fled their homes (Dimko Zhluktenko/PA)

“It’s empty for good reason because people are afraid.

“But it’s devastating (to see) ghost cities… It kind of reminded me of Chernobyl.

“Like Kramatorsk, which used to (have) a population of 150,000… I went there a week and a half ago and it’s literally empty.”

While he said it was “great” to reunite with friends, Mr Zhluktenko admitted it was hard to see them put their lives at risk.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has killed 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers and 5,587 civilians, according to a Ukrainian military chief and statistics from the UN.

“It’s f***** up to know that your friends, your classmates, are fighting on the front lines and they’re at a deadly risk of being killed by artillery rounds or whatever else,” he said.

“I know they are doing the right thing, and I absolutely support them doing so.

“Our life depends on it… What is at stake right now in this war is our nation, our existence, our independence.”

Dimko Zhluktenko
Mr Zhluktenko recently visited friends on the front line and described what he saw as ‘devastating’ (PA)

He also described the usual “parades, singing, and concerts” that take place in major Ukrainian cities for their Independence Day on August 24.

Though there might not be the same mass celebration on Wednesday, Mr Zhluktenko said Ukrainians now understand “the price” of that freedom.

“People are (normally) having fun and celebrating that we are free,” he explained.

“And we know the price of that.

“It’s the war for our independence so you are going to value that.

“It’s being highlighted every day – people see with their own eyes that independence or freedom isn’t something you take for granted, it’s something that Ukrainians are fighting for.”

Mr Zhluktenko contrasted life on the front lines with the every day in Lviv, where he is currently based.

“It’s so lovely here, people are drinking their coffee and iced matcha lattes – real civilised life,” he said.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Ukraine’s Independence Day coincides with the six-month anniversary of when Russia invaded (Niall Carson/PA)

“It’s great to see because that is exactly what Ukraine is fighting for, for a peaceful life.

“To be able to be here and sit in my car peacefully… without the risk of being killed by a shell.”

