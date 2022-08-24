Flagship Bill ‘does little to reassure that levelling up is more than a slogan’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Flagship Bill ‘does little to reassure that levelling up is more than a slogan’

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 11.55am Updated: August 24 2022, 1.43pm
MPs have warned that the Government’s flagship Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill lacks detail (Tim Goode/PA)
MPs have warned that the Government's flagship Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill lacks detail (Tim Goode/PA)

The Government’s flagship Bill aimed at spreading opportunity across the UK does “little to reassure” that levelling up is “more than a slogan”, ministers have been warned.

A cross-party group of MPs has written to Communities Secretary Greg Clark, telling him that the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill currently making its way through Parliament lacks detail.

The Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Select Committee also expressed concern that the Bill will lead to local councils having less of a say over planning decisions in their own back yard, while central Government is given more power.

The Labour chairman of the committee, Clive Betts, said: “In its current form, the Bill does little to reassure that levelling up will prove to be more than just a slogan and that we will have meaningful change in local communities across the country.

“In key areas, it is unclear how the Government intends to drive change and they are yet to commit to the spending that is necessary to level up the country.”

He added: “Our inquiry has focused on the planning provisions in the Bill, which can be described as loosely connected proposals to tinker with the current system, hopefully achieving some improvement.

“It has been difficult to conduct scrutiny due to a lot of the detail of the provisions having not yet been published.

“We were asked by the Secretary of State to give our view, and our advice is that more information is provided on what the Government’s intentions are, and that the Government states unambiguously that it is not seeking to centralise planning decisions.”

The Bill is aimed at reforming the planning system in England to make new housing developments more attractive, and to ensure developers fund new road links, schools, and surgeries.

There are also plans to give councils new powers to regenerate empty high streets, including through compulsory purchase of empty shops.

Boris Johnson resignation
MPs warned Communities Secretary Greg Clark that the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill lacks detail (UK Parliament/PA)

The Bill will also create a legal duty for the Government to measure the success of its levelling up agenda over the rest of the decade.

The committee was invited to write to Mr Clark with its thoughts on the Bill after he became Communities Secretary.

His predecessor, Michael Gove, was sacked by Boris Johnson after he privately urged the Prime Minister to resign.

In the letter, the committee questioned whether the Government’s commitment to building 300,000 homes a year is a guideline or a set target, and claimed to struggle with “the lack of detail contained within the Bill”.

The group of MPs also said the Government needs to “take action” to show it is not attempting to further centralise the planning system and allay fears expressed by local authorities.

The committee’s view is that the “main tool” to achieve levelling up should be “appropriate funding to those areas that need it most”.

But it added: “None of the provisions in the Bill will directly contribute to making progress towards achieving these missions – other than setting them. There is also no funding for levelling up associated with the Bill.”

A spokesman for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: “We thank the committee for their work and will review their comments in detail.

“The Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill underpins our ambition to spread opportunity and address inequality across the UK. This is backed by our £4.8 billion Levelling Up Fund, which is delivering vital infrastructure for our much-loved communities.

“Our planning reforms put local people in charge and communities will have a greater say in shaping the regeneration and development of their areas.”

