Sturgeon offers ‘continued solidarity’ to Zelensky on Ukraine’s independence day

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 11.59am Updated: August 24 2022, 1.03pm
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has been offered Scotland’s ‘continued solidarity’ on Ukrainian independence day (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has been offered Scotland’s ‘continued solidarity’ on Ukrainian independence day (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon has written to Ukraine’s president offering Scotland’s “continued solidarity” six months on from Russia’s “unjust, unprovoked and illegal” invasion.

Ms Sturgeon wrote to President Volodymyr Zelensky as Ukraine marked its independence day in the midst of the ongoing conflict.

The Scottish First Minister met Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, at her official residence, Bute House in Edinburgh, on Wednesday, and passed the letter to him during their meeting.

In it she said: “To mark Ukraine’s independence day, I offer Scotland’s continued solidarity with Ukraine and our admiration for your people’s bravery in the face of an unjust, unprovoked and illegal invasion.

“Scotland stands with Ukraine for democracy, human rights and the rule of law at home and abroad.”

She added that since the conflict began Scotland had “offered sanctuary – and a helping hand – to more than 14,000 people who have been forced to leave their homes”.

And Ms Sturgeon told President Zelensky she hoped this action “strengthens the bond between our two countries now and in a more peaceful future”.

However, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said more needed to be done to help those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Mr Cole-Hamilton, who is to take a Ukrainian into his own home, complained that the “slow progress in vetting hosts is causing big problems”.

He added: “Even when people do make it to Scotland, their problems are not over. They face short-term placements in hotels, on board a cruise ship, or being moved around from home to home.

“Platitudes and flag-waving from the Scottish Government only go so far; we need to take action.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack meanwhile stressed that “Scotland and the whole UK stands by Ukraine as the country marks its Independence Day on the 31st anniversary of breaking free from the Soviet Union”.

Mr Jack added: “Six months since Russia’s invasion, our solidarity with Ukraine and its people has never been stronger.

“Scotland has a proud history of welcoming refugees and I am glad that so many Ukrainians have come here when in need of our help. Our doors remain open.”

