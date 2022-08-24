Burnham: Mayors could give Scotland’s cities a stronger voice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Burnham: Mayors could give Scotland’s cities a stronger voice

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 2.17pm
Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham (Martin Rickett/PA)
Local champions are required across Scotland’s communities in order to deliver important change, Scottish Labour has said.

Party leader Anas Sarwar made the call alongside Andy Burnham, Greater Manchester mayor and former Labour MP, at the launch of a paper on local government reform in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Mr Sarwar suggested that Scotland could “learn the lessons” of the use of local and metro mayors elsewhere in the UK, and that by introducing such a system north of the border, communities would become more empowered.

He pointed to the work carried out by Mr Burnham in his capacity of mayor to battle homelessness in his city, as well as taking steps to improve transport integration and being able to challenge decisions from ministers during the coronavirus lockdown.

Mr Burnham said introducing regional mayors in Scotland could make a “real difference”, adding that cities risk being left behind if they do not have enough power to do things for themselves.

He told the PA news agency: “As I look at things today, you know, it’s obviously been good that Scotland’s had devolution to the national level.

“But at the same time, I think cities potentially could get left behind if cities don’t have more power to do more things for themselves.

“I’ll give you a practical example. A week on Monday, I’m introducing a cap on bus fares in Greater Manchester, so it’d be two pound cap on an adult journey, one pound on a child journey, and it’s free for 16-18s.

“And then it’d be five pound cap on fares in a day, no matter how many buses people take.

“I would say, well, why shouldn’t Glasgow be able to do exactly the same thing to help people through the cost-of-living crisis?”

The Greater Manchester mayor added that it is a “good thing for proud cities like Glasgow, Manchester and Liverpool to be able to do more things for themselves and collaborate more”, and said his own city now has a “stronger voice” as a result of the mayoral system.

Mr Burnham will be meeting Scotland’s First Minister on Tuesday afternoon.

Asked what he is expecting from his conversation with Nicola Sturgeon, he said: “What we want to do is take that conversation up the north of England and Scotland to that level and say, you know, can we have better ways of talking, better ways of working?

“We have got an arrangement with the Welsh Government and I think it would be beneficial if we had something similar.

“Obviously, there was a challenge last year with the travel ban that was imposed on Manchester and Salford and that was a difficult moment.

“We resolved it at the time, but I think it does point to having more dialogue going forward.”

Mr Burnham said one such issue he seeks to have more communication on is the HS2 rail network, following the announcement earlier this year that a planned £3 billion connection between HS2 and the West Coast Main Line would be axed.

