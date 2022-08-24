Johnson visits Kyiv on Ukraine’s Independence Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnson visits Kyiv on Ukraine’s Independence Day

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 2.52pm Updated: August 24 2022, 4.27pm
Handout photo issued by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) meeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has made a surprise visit to Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv in support of Ukraine as it marks 31 years of independence from the Soviet Union. Picture date: Wednesday August 24, 2022.
Ukraine “can and will win this war” with Russia, Boris Johnson said as he visited Kyiv to mark the country’s Independence Day.

The Prime Minister, making his last visit to Ukraine before leaving office, said the UK “will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends” as he set out a further £54 million package of military aid.

Mr Johnson’s visit came as Ukraine marked 31 years since its independence from Moscow’s rule.

The Prime Minister will leave office on September 6, the day after either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak emerges as the victor in the Tory leadership contest.

Mr Johnson has formed a close bond with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and his visit appears intended to demonstrate that the links between the two countries will continue once he has left No 10.

“What happens in Ukraine matters to us all,” he said.

“That is why I am in Kyiv today. That is why the UK will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends. I believe Ukraine can and will win this war.”

The Prime Minister used his meeting with Mr Zelensky to set out a further package of military aid, including 2,000 drones and loitering munitions.

He also received the Order of Liberty, the highest award that can be bestowed on foreign nationals, for the UK’s support for Ukraine.

Mr Johnson said: “For the past six months, the United Kingdom has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine, supporting this sovereign country to defend itself from this barbaric and illegal invader.

“Today’s package of support will give the brave and resilient Ukrainian armed forces another boost in capability, allowing them to continue to push back Russian forces and fight for their freedom.”

The package includes 850 hand-launched Black Hornet micro-drones – smaller than a mobile phone – which can be used to provide live feeds and still images to troops, particularly important in urban warfare.

The support also includes larger drones and loitering weapons, which can be used to target Russian vehicles and installations.

The UK is also preparing to give mine-hunting vehicles to operate off the coast, with Ukrainian personnel being trained in their use in UK waters in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the UK could “toughen up” its visa conditions for Russians, but expressed doubt that a total travel ban was the solution.

Mr Wallace’s comments come as Finland, Estonia and the Czech Republic have called for Brussels to implement an EU-wide ban on new tourist visas for Russians to enter the Schengen free travel area as punishment for Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Mr Zelensky had first urged the visa ban in an interview with the Washington Post earlier this month, saying Russians should “live in their own world until they change their philosophy”.

Both the EU and the US have rebuffed Ukraine’s demand so far.

Speaking to the BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Wallace said: “I certainly think we can toughen up the conditions of our visas. I am not sure whether an outright ban is the right way.

“I think that’s a matter for the Home Secretary to look at. But I don’t like, and I’m sure none of your listeners like, watching oligarchs’ wives or indeed Russian senior officials’ wives enjoying themselves in Greece or the south of France, or on super yachts around the world while their army is committing war crimes in Ukraine.”

Despite the war in Ukraine reaching its sixth month and fears the West might be losing interest, the Defence Secretary appeared optimistic.

On the EU’s resolve, Mr Wallace said “I don’t see any waning” of support.

“There’s always a few disagreements about the levels of sanctions, but, fundamentally, the international community is united against what Putin is doing.”

Keir Starmer visit to Salisbury
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow defence secretary, John Healey (centre right) meets British soldiers at Salisbury Plain (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Wallace also claimed Russia is in a “very fragile position” at the moment, explaining its advance can be measured “in metres per week, not miles”.

On whether Ukraine is realistically in a position to retake the territory that Russia still holds, Mr Wallace said: “I think Ukraine is getting itself into that position.”

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko marked the occasion by urging UK citizens to be “patient” as the war-torn country “cannot afford to lose your support”.

“You are playing a very important part in this fight. Ukraine will do what it takes to claim victory,” he said.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer paid a visit to Ukrainian and British Army personnel at Salisbury Plain.

He said: “My mission, my message to the Ukrainian people, to our troops, our Nato allies, is that on the issue of defending Ukraine against Russian aggression, we stand united. We will not be divided politically in the United Kingdom on this and I’ve been able to deliver that message first-hand amongst this very, very impressive training.”

