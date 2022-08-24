Majority of migrants crossing Channel are Albanian – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Majority of migrants crossing Channel are Albanian – reports

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 4.59pm
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force Vessel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force Vessel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The majority of a record-breaking number of migrants who arrived in the UK were from Albania, according to reports from Border Force officers.

The ISU union, which represents staff working for the Home Office’s law enforcement body, said its members had seen an increase in people from the south-eastern European country making the Channel crossing in the last few months.

Government officials believe around 60% of migrants making the crossing each day now are Albanian, although figures fluctuate, the PA news agency understands.

More than 700 out of the record total of almost 1,300 migrants who were brought ashore on Monday were Albanian, the Daily Mail reported.

It is thought crime lords in the country could be sending people with no criminal record to the UK aboard migrant boats to join organised gangs, the newspaper said.

Lucy Moreton, from the ISU union, said: “ISU members have seen and reported this increase (of Albanian arrivals) over the last few months.

“Reports from the staff involved on Monday suggest the majority of those arriving were Albanian.

“There were other nationalities; but not that many.

“The precise nationality breakdown of immigrants using this route does shift from time to time and often reflects the nationalities of those seeking to facilitate the traffic.

“Members report the working hypothesis that the recent increases in Albanians is to replace those who have been arrested, imprisoned and/or deported as a result of increased police activity in the organised crime sphere.

“This is a hypothesis only, but does make sense.”

Some 1,295 migrants arrived in the UK on Monday in 27 boats, according to provisional Ministry of Defence (MoD) data.

It is the highest daily total since current records began in 2018, topping the previous record of 1,185, on November 11 2021.

The weather and the effective interception of boats at sea have been suggested as some of the reasons behind the high numbers of crossings.

More than 22,800 people have arrived in the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats such as dinghies so far in 2022, according to the figures.

So far in August 6,458 people have been recorded making the crossing, which is already higher than any monthly total for the year so far.

To date, the highest monthly total for crossings on record is November 2021 (6,971).

It is four months since Home Secretary Priti Patel unveiled plans to send migrants to Rwanda in a bid to curb Channel crossings.

Since then, 17,589 people have arrived in the UK after making the journey.

On April 14, Ms Patel signed what she described as a “world-first” agreement with Rwanda under which the east African nation will receive migrants deemed by the UK to have arrived “illegally” and therefore inadmissible under new immigration rules.

But the first deportation flight, due to take off on June 14, was grounded amid legal challenges.

Several asylum seekers, the Public and Commercial Services union and charities Care4Calais, Detention Action and Asylum Aid are challenging the legality of the Home Office policy, with the next court hearings due in September and October.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Politics

As students across the country await their GCSE results, the Conservatives have been accused of leaving a “legacy of unequal outcomes” that are holding back children and communities (Ben Birchall/PA)
Labour accuses Tories of ‘failing our children’ ahead of GCSE results day
Keith Butler with son Geordie and partner Helen (Sense/PA)
72% of disabled households plunged into debt by cost-of-living crisis – poll
Models houses on a pile of coins and bank notes. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Fewer than one in eight homes listed for rent affordable with housing benefit
A person using a central heating thermostat (Steve Parsons/PA)
Ministers warned families will ‘fall through ice’ this winter without extra help
Border Force vessel Defender carries a group of people thought to be migrants in to Dover, Kent, following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Tuesday August 23, 2022. (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Priti Patel unveils plan to curb numbers of Albanians in migrant crossings
Rishi Sunak during a visit to his family’s old business, Bassett Pharmacy, in Southampton, Hampshire (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sunak and Truss set to square off in penultimate hustings
(Yui MOk/PA)
BCC calls on Government to boost Ofgem’s powers to support firms
Knowledge of the French language appeared to remain with people for decades, according to research, even if they had not used it much (Mike Egerton/PA)
Early French lessons serve as an aide-memoire later in life, research finds
Students receive their GCSE results on Thursday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
How are GCSEs graded across the UK?
The spaceport on Unst hopes to host rocket launches next year (NESGF)
Scottish spaceport aims to be included as part of green freeport bid

More from The Courier

'Desperate' for action: Clark
Nicky Clark and Craig Sibbald absences explained as Dundee United boss Jack Ross offers…
0
John Justice in front of The Pillars on Dundee's Crichton Street.
Dundee pub manager makes plea for return of stolen Pillars model
0
Dundee United have not had the best start to their season, but Rab Douglas believes it's far too early to be pushing the panic button just yet.
RAB DOUGLAS: Far too early for Dundee United to hit panic button - and…
0
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037663 -- Education Secretary launching consultation on Gaelic and Scots at the Goodlyburn Primary, which offers Gaelic Medium Education -- Picture shows gaelic teacher Christina McGregor with pupil Leena Valuri -- Goodlyburn Primary School, Crieff Road, Perth - Wednesday 24th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Goodlyburn Primary: The Perth school where children learn entirely in Gaelic
0
Tele News, unknown REPORTER Story, CR0012673 Tele First Class picture supplement. One P1 class at Goodlyburn Primary School. Picture shows general view / gv / locator. Goodlyburn Primary School, Crieff Road, Perth. Monday 26th August Pic Credit - Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Poll: Should Gaelic should be taught more widely in Scottish schools as Perth primary…
0
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force Vessel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Gym lurker and firework firestarter