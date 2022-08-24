UK at risk of joining global anti-corruption partnership ‘list of shame’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

UK at risk of joining global anti-corruption partnership ‘list of shame’

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 5.41pm Updated: August 24 2022, 8.41pm
An independent review identified flaws in four of five commitments made by the Government in its latest transparency plan. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
An independent review identified flaws in four of five commitments made by the Government in its latest transparency plan. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Government has been warned it is on the brink of joining three other countries on a “list of shame” for repeatedly failing to meet the requirements set out by a global anti-corruption body co-founded by the UK.

The Government was informed it has for the third time in a row fallen short of minimum requirements in its action plan to boost transparency, as set out as a condition of membership by the Open Government Partnership (OPG).

In a letter to the Cabinet Office dated August 2, seen by PA news agency, OPG chief executive Sanjay Pradhan said the Government was now at risk of joining Malta, Malawi and El Salvador in being designated as “inactive” in the body.

An independent review commissioned by OGP, which has 77 states as members, identified flaws in four of five commitments made by the Government in its latest transparency plan.

A pledge to improve the openness of Government procurement processes was described as “promising”.

But the remaining plans to tackle international corruption and illicit finance, develop open justice, improve transparency in the use of algorithms in decision making and make health data more accessible “lacked specific and measurable milestones that would allow detailed analyses of their potential for results”.

Greensill
David Cameron was prime minister when the UK became a founding member of the Open Government Partnership. (PA/Victoria Jones)

It is the third time in recent years that the UK has fallen short of the criteria set out by the OGP, which was established along with seven other countries under the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government led by David Cameron in 2011.

The Government was first notified by OGP in February 2021 that it had been placed under review after the 2019-2021 transparency plan failed to meet the minimum requirement for “public influence and co-creation”.

The OGP has now told the Government it may recommend that the UK is added to the “inactive” list at regional meeting in Rome in October.

The UK Open Government Network (OGN) coordinates civil society input into the UK’s national action plan.

OGN chair Kevin Keith said: “In 2011, the UK government was a founding member of the Open Government Partnership and provided global leadership on how and why governments should be transparent, held to account and involve the public in decision-making.

The Government has been warned its reputation as a ‘clean democracy’ is on the line. (PA/Alamy)

“Now, that very same partnership may declare the UK government inactive – it is a shameful fall from grace.”

Susan Hawley, executive director of research organisation Spotlight on Corruption, said the UK’s reputation as a “clean democracy is on the line”.

She added that civil society had been “repeatedly blanked” when offering to help the Government develop an action plan for restoring public trust in politics, with crucial recommendations made by the Committee on Standards in Public Life and the independent review of the Greensill lobbying affair yet to be implemented.

“The Government needs to take urgent action to show that it takes integrity in public life seriously,” she added.

Rachel Davies, advocacy director at anti-corruption organisation Transparency International UK, said the UK had made some progress on economic crime, for example.

“But this risks being undermined without concurrent action on standards reform,” she said.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: “The UK is a founding member of the Open Government Partnership and we continue to strengthen transparency, accountability, civil participation and innovation across government.

“We submitted our fifth National Action Plan in December which outlines a number of commitments, including publishing improved data – from courts and justice outcomes to contracting and public procurement – as well as improving our transparency and accountability across health and social care.

“The plan also states our firm commitment to tackling corruption at home and abroad through our work on beneficial ownership and international illicit finance data.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

As students across the country await their GCSE results, the Conservatives have been accused of leaving a “legacy of unequal outcomes” that are holding back children and communities (Ben Birchall/PA)
Labour accuses Tories of ‘failing our children’ ahead of GCSE results day
Keith Butler with son Geordie and partner Helen (Sense/PA)
72% of disabled households plunged into debt by cost-of-living crisis – poll
Models houses on a pile of coins and bank notes. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Fewer than one in eight homes listed for rent affordable with housing benefit
A person using a central heating thermostat (Steve Parsons/PA)
Ministers warned families will ‘fall through ice’ this winter without extra help
Border Force vessel Defender carries a group of people thought to be migrants in to Dover, Kent, following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Tuesday August 23, 2022. (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Priti Patel unveils plan to curb numbers of Albanians in migrant crossings
Rishi Sunak during a visit to his family’s old business, Bassett Pharmacy, in Southampton, Hampshire (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sunak and Truss set to square off in penultimate hustings
(Yui MOk/PA)
BCC calls on Government to boost Ofgem’s powers to support firms
Knowledge of the French language appeared to remain with people for decades, according to research, even if they had not used it much (Mike Egerton/PA)
Early French lessons serve as an aide-memoire later in life, research finds
Students receive their GCSE results on Thursday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
How are GCSEs graded across the UK?
The spaceport on Unst hopes to host rocket launches next year (NESGF)
Scottish spaceport aims to be included as part of green freeport bid

More from The Courier

'Desperate' for action: Clark
Nicky Clark and Craig Sibbald absences explained as Dundee United boss Jack Ross offers…
0
John Justice in front of The Pillars on Dundee's Crichton Street.
Dundee pub manager makes plea for return of stolen Pillars model
0
Dundee United have not had the best start to their season, but Rab Douglas believes it's far too early to be pushing the panic button just yet.
RAB DOUGLAS: Far too early for Dundee United to hit panic button - and…
0
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037663 -- Education Secretary launching consultation on Gaelic and Scots at the Goodlyburn Primary, which offers Gaelic Medium Education -- Picture shows gaelic teacher Christina McGregor with pupil Leena Valuri -- Goodlyburn Primary School, Crieff Road, Perth - Wednesday 24th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Goodlyburn Primary: The Perth school where children learn entirely in Gaelic
0
Tele News, unknown REPORTER Story, CR0012673 Tele First Class picture supplement. One P1 class at Goodlyburn Primary School. Picture shows general view / gv / locator. Goodlyburn Primary School, Crieff Road, Perth. Monday 26th August Pic Credit - Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Poll: Should Gaelic should be taught more widely in Scottish schools as Perth primary…
0
An independent review identified flaws in four of five commitments made by the Government in its latest transparency plan. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Gym lurker and firework firestarter