Scottish spaceport aims to be included as part of green freeport bid

A spaceport in Shetland which hopes to host rocket launches next year is aiming to become part of the North East Scotland freeport.

SaxaVord Spaceport in Unst is in talks to become a subzone of the North East Scotland Green Freeport (NESGF) should its bid for freeport status become successful.

Two freeports, which will enjoy special tax incentives and lower tariffs, will be created north of the border in a scheme agreed by the Scottish and UK Governments.

A bidding process is currently under way, with five sites in the running around Scotland.

Peterhead Port Authority chief executive Simon Brebner said: “In addition to our plans for carbon capture and hydrogen production, as well as offshore wind, our desire to form a strong association with SaxaVord Spaceport means we will boldly be going where no freeport has gone before.

“The two ports and airport are clearly geographically central to the spaceport supply chain, and we believe that if our bid is successful we will be able to add significantly to our value proposition.

“There is a clear case to be made for SaxaVord Spaceport becoming a subzone of NESGF.”

SaxaVord Spaceport CEO Frank Strang said: “As we prepare for launch, it makes absolute sense to align ourselves with the NESGF bid as the benefits for both Shetland and the north east are clear, and, dare I say it, out of this world.

“Our business will be of huge strategic and commercial significance to the UK and Scotland for decades to come, and any associated freeport status would be of considerable importance to our own plans and enhance the ability of the bid partners in the north east to support us.

“The clear ambition of NESGF to reposition the region as the net-zero capital of Europe aligns seamlessly with our aspiration to become a green energy exemplar.”

Three launchpads are currently being built at the £43 million spaceport, allowing for the launch of small satellites into either polar or sun-synchronous, low-Earth orbits.