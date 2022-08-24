Scottish spaceport aims to be included as part of green freeport bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish spaceport aims to be included as part of green freeport bid

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 12.03am
The spaceport on Unst hopes to host rocket launches next year (NESGF)
The spaceport on Unst hopes to host rocket launches next year (NESGF)

A spaceport in Shetland which hopes to host rocket launches next year is aiming to become part of the North East Scotland freeport.

SaxaVord Spaceport in Unst is in talks to become a subzone of the North East Scotland Green Freeport (NESGF) should its bid for freeport status become successful.

Two freeports, which will enjoy special tax incentives and lower tariffs, will be created north of the border in a scheme agreed by the Scottish and UK Governments.

A bidding process is currently under way, with five sites in the running around Scotland.

Peterhead Port Authority chief executive Simon Brebner said: “In addition to our plans for carbon capture and hydrogen production, as well as offshore wind, our desire to form a strong association with SaxaVord Spaceport means we will boldly be going where no freeport has gone before.

“The two ports and airport are clearly geographically central to the spaceport supply chain, and we believe that if our bid is successful we will be able to add significantly to our value proposition.

“There is a clear case to be made for SaxaVord Spaceport becoming a subzone of NESGF.”

SaxaVord Spaceport CEO Frank Strang said: “As we prepare for launch, it makes absolute sense to align ourselves with the NESGF bid as the benefits for both Shetland and the north east are clear, and, dare I say it, out of this world.

“Our business will be of huge strategic and commercial significance to the UK and Scotland for decades to come, and any associated freeport status would be of considerable importance to our own plans and enhance the ability of the bid partners in the north east to support us.

“The clear ambition of NESGF to reposition the region as the net-zero capital of Europe aligns seamlessly with our aspiration to become a green energy exemplar.”

Three launchpads are currently being built at the £43 million spaceport, allowing for the launch of small satellites into either polar or sun-synchronous, low-Earth orbits.

