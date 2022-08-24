Ministers warned families will ‘fall through ice’ this winter without extra help

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ministers warned families will ‘fall through ice’ this winter without extra help

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 12.05am
A person using a central heating thermostat (Steve Parsons/PA)
A person using a central heating thermostat (Steve Parsons/PA)

Families on low incomes will “fall through the ice” this winter without extra Government help, as they are set to face an estimated £1,000 shortfall on their energy bills, a charity has warned.

The Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) is calling for a cost-of-living support boost worth at least £1,500 for families with children if the price cap rises to £3,554 in October, and again to £4,650 in January, as tipped by analysts.

It comes as Which? has warned the Government must raise its energy bills discount by at least 150% or risk pushing millions of households into financial distress.

New analysis from CPAG suggests low-income families will be short on their energy bills by an estimated £1,000 in the year to April 2023.

This is based on costs for those with children rising by an estimated £2,200 on average in 2022-23, while the Government’s cost-of-living support package typically amounts to just £1,200 for qualifying households.

Average energy bills for households without children are expected to be £1,700 higher in 2022-2023 than the year before, CPAG added.

The charity is urging the Government to increase its support offer to ensure families have enough to cover their energy bills and other costs this winter.

If the price cap rises to £3,554 in October, and £4,650 in January, this would mean at least an additional £1,500 for families with children and £700 for other households, it said.

CPAG is also calling for an 18% increase in benefits in April to help with the pressure of rising costs.

Regulator Ofgem will announce the new price cap level on Friday.

Alison Garnham, CPAG chief executive, said: “With a £1,000 shortfall just for energy bills, many struggling families will fall through the ice this winter unless the Government makes more help available fast.

“Over the next few months families will need extra support that covers their costs and reflects family size, and social security must rise to match inflation from April.

“Four million children are already in poverty with many others now perilously close to it. Leaving their families to sink cannot be an option.”

Downing Street has insisted there is no need for consumers to panic and “households, businesses and industry can be confident they will get the electricity and gas that they need over the winter”.

A Government spokesman said: “We recognise people are struggling with rising prices, which is why we are protecting millions of the most vulnerable people with at least £1,200 of direct payments, starting with the £326 cost-of-living payment, which has already been issued to more than seven million low income households.

“Through our £37 billion support package, all households will receive £400 energy payments, while vulnerable people in England are also being supported by the Government’s Household Support Fund, which was boosted by £500 million, to help pay for essentials.”

