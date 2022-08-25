Top GCSE grades in Northern Ireland fall with return of formal examinations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Top GCSE grades in Northern Ireland fall with return of formal examinations

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 9.43am
(PA)
(PA)

The percentage of top GCSE grades in Northern Ireland has fallen in the first year since formal examinations returned post-pandemic.

While results are down compared to teacher-assessed grades issued during the Covid-19 crisis, they are up on pre-pandemic levels.

The GCSEs completed in 2022 were different to those sat in 2019, with the overall assessment burden reduced to reflect the disruption to students’ learning caused by the coronavirus emergency.

A-level results
Education Minister Michelle McIlveen (Brian Lawless/PA)

The provisional figures released on Thursday show that in Northern Ireland 37% of students received a grade A/7 and above.

In 2021, almost 40% of students received the top marks in the teacher-assessment model. When exams were last sat in 2019, the percentage receiving top grades was 30.5%.

Ninety percent of students received grade C/4 and above. This was largely similar to 2020 and 2021, but up significantly from the 82.2% recorded in 2019.

The results for just under 30,000 students who took GCSE exams in Northern Ireland in 2022 were published by the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ).

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen praised the hard work and resilience of students.

“Congratulations to all our young people across Northern Ireland who have received GCSE results today,” she said.

“The outcomes are extremely positive, with 90% of students achieving grades A* to C. The success of our students is well-deserved and testament to their hard work and resilience following three years of disrupted learning. They should be rightly proud of their achievements.

“It is also important to recognise the incredible work of teachers across Northern Ireland in helping students prepare for examinations in a challenging learning environment.

“I wish to thank them for all they have done, as well as the families of students who have supported these young people throughout this important year.”

