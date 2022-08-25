Archie Battersbee’s funeral to be held next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Archie Battersbee’s funeral to be held next month

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 10.40am
The funeral of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a life-support treatment fight, will take place next month, a family spokesman has said (Family handout/PA)
The funeral of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a life-support treatment fight, will take place next month, a family spokesman has said (Family handout/PA)

The funeral of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a life-support treatment fight, will take place next month, a family spokesman has said.

A judge based in the Family Division of the High Court in London ruled in July that doctors could lawfully stop providing life-support treatment to the youngster, who suffered brain damage in an incident at his home in Southend-on-Sea, Essex, in April.

Archie died recently after his mother, Hollie Dance, and father, Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn Mr Justice Hayden’s ruling.

The family have been supported by a campaign group called the Christian Legal Centre.

Archie Battersbee court case
Archie Battersbee’s father, Paul Battersbee, and mother, Hollie Dance, outside the Royal London Hospital, where the 12-year-old was treated (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A spokesman for the centre said on Thursday that Archie’s funeral will take place at St Mary’s Church in Prittlewell, Southend, on September 13.

Southend West Conservative MP Anna Firth has said she wants to discuss concerns over Archie’s case with the Health Secretary.

She told the PA news agency that she has asked Steve Barclay if he will meet her and Archie’s mother.

Judges heard that Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head on April 7.

She thinks he might have been taking part in an online challenge.

The youngster did not regain consciousness.

Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, thought he was brain-stem dead and said continued life-support treatment was not in his best interests.

Archie Battersbee death
Hollie Dance attends a vigil at Priory Park in Southend-on-Sea, in memory of her son, Archie Battersbee (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Bosses at the hospital’s governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, had asked for decisions on what medical moves were in Archie’s best interests.

A High Court judge, Mrs Justice Arbuthnot, initially considered the case and concluded that Archie was dead.

But Court of Appeal judges upheld a challenge by his parents against decisions taken by Mrs Justice Arbuthnot and said the evidence should be reviewed by a different High Court judge, Mr Justice Hayden.

He ruled after a further hearing that ending treatment would be in Archie’s best interests.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Politics

A CO2 producer has halted production, causing concerns of a potential shortfall for the food and drink industry (Tesco/PA)
Fears of new CO2 shortage after last fertiliser plant confirms shutdown
Lady Smith said several eople have already come forward (Nick Mailer)
Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry will look into experiences of young offenders
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Number of Albanians in migrant crossings ‘increased substantially’ – report
Finney Harrod receiving his GCSE results at Norwich School (Joe Giddens/PA)
In Pictures: Youngsters celebrate GCSE results
Commonwealth Games swimmer Jade Phiri combined her tough training schedule with her studies (Millfield School/PA)
Commonwealth Games swimmer picks up top GCSE results
(PA)
Top GCSE grades in Northern Ireland fall with return of formal examinations
Milan (left) and Sasha (right) celebrate after receiving their GCSE results at Notting Hill and Ealing High School in Ealing, London (James Manning/PA)
GCSE grades down from 2021 record high, but remain above pre-pandemic levels
File photo of students sitting an exam (Niall Carson/PA)
Key statistics in this year’s GCSE results
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Empowering Sage scientists over Covid lockdown left us ‘screwed’, claims Sunak
Thousands of British Gas Energy customers are to receive an average £750 per household grant (Rui Vieira/PA)
British Gas pledges to donate 10% of profit as energy price cap expected to…

More from The Courier

Dennis Campbell comforts his wife Avril outside Dundee Sheriff Court after their acquittal
Dundee Mormon Bishop tells child abuse inquiry: 'We were smackers. It was a different…
The funeral of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a life-support treatment fight, will take place next month, a family spokesman has said (Family handout/PA)
Fife PC's pursuit of cyclist, 15, was not in line with training, trial told
A sign at Broughty Ferry beach warning of the pollution.
Sewage warning in River Tay to be lifted as update issued on Riverside Drive…
0
Courier News - Sheanne Mulholland story - CR0034325 -- Ruth Birse has opted to send her children Elizabeth (aged 11) and James (aged 9) to an all Gaelic speaking school so that they are bilingual and have all the skills and benefits of that. This is to used as part of a larger investigation into the benefits or Gaelic -- Picture shows Ruth Birse and her children Elizabeth (aged 11) and James (aged 9) -- Thistle works, Strathord, Stanley -- Monday 21st March 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Perthshire parents on why they chose a Gaelic speaking school for their kids
0
An artist's impression of how the solar farm will look.
75,000 solar panels capable of powering 7,000 homes to be built in Fife
0
Dundee take on Ayr United this Friday.
Ayr v Dundee: Impressive numbers behind Honest Men's start and what Dark Blues can…
0