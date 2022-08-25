GCSE trends: what this year’s results tell us

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

GCSE trends: what this year’s results tell us

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 1.57pm
The popularity of foreign languages at GCSE level has continued to decline (Yui Mok/PA)
The popularity of foreign languages at GCSE level has continued to decline (Yui Mok/PA)

Here are seven trends in this year’s GCSE results:

– Big languages flounder

Foreign languages have not been compulsory as a GCSE for almost two decades. During that time, their popularity has collapsed – and the trend has continued this year.

GCSE French had 129,419 entries in 2022 – down 2% on last year, a decrease of 16% on 10 years ago and a huge fall of 62% from 2002.

It is a similar story for German, which had 36,327 entries this year – down 5% from last year, a 37% decrease from 2012 and a massive 71% drop since 2002.

Spanish had risen in popularity in recent years, but it too recorded a fall in 2022, with 112,845 entries, down 2% from 2021.

Spanish is already the most popular foreign language at A-level. In a few years’ time – should its numbers start to grow again – it might also be the most popular at GCSE.

EDUCATION GCSEs
(PA Graphics)

– Small languages flourish

It is not all bad news for languages, however.

The number of entries for subjects classed as “other modern languages” jumped sharply this year by 47%, after dipping in both 2020 and 2021.

There were a total of 36,445 entries across the 15 languages that make up this category, the highest number on record and – perhaps symbolically – more than the 36,327 entries for German.

Within the group, the most popular choices were Polish (6,003 entries), Chinese (5,504), Arabic (4,931) and Italian (4,897).

(PA Graphics)

– Home economics has the biggest gender imbalance

GCSE home economics was formally dropped from the syllabus several years ago, but just over 2,000 candidates took the subject in 2022, of whom 98% were girls – the biggest gender imbalance of any subject, as was the case in 2021.

Other subjects where girls accounted for the vast majority of entries this year included performing/expressive arts (95%), health and social care (94%) and social sciences (70%).

Boys made up the most entries in construction (90%), engineering (83%) and computing (79%), as well as the small category called “other technology subjects” (95%).

EDUCATION GCSEs
(PA Graphics)

– Music sounds a sour note

The long-term decline of GCSE music looks to have resumed, after a brief respite in 2020 and 2021 when entries rose slightly.

This year the subject had 37,705 entries – down 4% on last year and a fall of 19% from 10 years ago.

Drama is also continuing to decline, with 57,308 entries this year – down 6% on 2021 and a drop of 25% since 2012.

Completing a bleak picture for the creative industries, the subject of performing arts had just 8,200 entries this year – down 6% from last year and a fall of 61% in the past decade.

EDUCATION GCSEs
(PA Graphics)

– Computing overtakes PE

In what feels like it ought to be a symbolic moment, for the first time the number of entries for GCSE computing (81,120) outnumbered those for PE (79,924).

Computing was first assessed as a GCSE subject in 2014 and since then the popularity of sitting in front of a keyboard, rather than running and jumping about, has increased steadily.

Entries for computing stood at just 16,773 in 2014. There were almost five times this number in 2022.

EDUCATION GCSEs
(PA Graphics)

– Business is booming

The recent growth in GCSE business studies shows no sign of faltering. There were 107,283 entries this year – up 5% from last year and an increase of 52% from a decade ago.

The subject is currently the 14th most popular choice at GCSE but is likely to move up the rankings in the next few years, particular if French (currently 12th) and Spanish (13th) continue to fall or level off.

It won’t be long before business studies is back to the level of popularity it enjoyed in the early Noughties, when it had 125,605 entries in 2003.

– The decade’s winners and losers

Ten years ago, some 12.7% of GCSE entries – around one in eight – were for humanities subjects, such as geography, history and religious studies.

This year the figure stood at 14.4%, or around one in seven.

Over the same period, the proportion of entries accounted for by the performing arts and media has dropped from 3.9% to 2.4%.

Art, design and technology have also taken a hit, with these subjects accounting for 8.1% of entries in 2012 and 5.1% in 2022.

But science has held steady, accounting for just over a quarter of all entries in both 2012 and 2022.

Computing subjects have increased slightly, from 1.0% to 1.6%.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Liz Truss during the hustings event (Joe Giddens/PA)
Liz Truss says ‘jury’s out’ on whether Macron is ‘friend or foe’
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (Jacob King/PA)
Truss says she questioned lockdowns after Sunak claims he was often sole critic
A mural showing Conservative Party candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss as two boxers (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sunak backs rival over Johnson while Truss stays loyal to outgoing boss
Boris Johnson, who made a surprise visit to Kyiv in support of Ukraine (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)
Johnson takes shot at ‘ruinous’ union bosses during Kyiv trip
A group of people thought to be migrants walk ashore in Dungeness, Kent, after being intercepted by the Dungeness Lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Record delays as number of asylum claims hits highest level for 20 years
Ofgem will confirm the price of energy from October on Friday morning (Yui Mok/PA)
Minister promises further support on way as mammoth energy bills to be confirmed
A cargo crate being moved in Belfast Port (Niall Carson/PA)
Steel tariffs demonstrate need to trigger Article 16 – DUP
A total of 1,000 people were polled (David Cheskin/PA)
Poll finds 39% believe ‘de facto referendum’ would give independence mandate
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Steve Barclay (James Manning/PA)
Health Secretary Steve Barclay confronted by angry woman about ambulance delays
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Ramsgate, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Growing number of Afghans risking lives on small boats to reach UK

More from The Courier

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reasons for telling Shaun Byrne he could find a…
0
Liam Gordon.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why captain Liam Gordon will have to be…
0
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
'Picky' James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and…
0
Dundee's Max Anderson takes on Ayr at Somerset Park.
Ayr v Dundee: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE
0
Ian Murray said the move gave an opportunity to another Raith player.
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement
0
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as…
0