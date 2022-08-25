Ian Blackford: Independence referendum will happen ‘one way or another’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Ian Blackford: Independence referendum will happen ‘one way or another’

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 2.41pm
Ian Blackford said that a second independence referendum would take place one way or another (House of Commons)
Ian Blackford said that a second independence referendum would take place one way or another (House of Commons)

A referendum on Scottish independence will happen “one way or another”, Ian Blackford has told an Edinburgh Festival Fringe audience.

The SNP’s Westminster leader also spoke about his friendships with political opponents and the need for respect in debates.

Next month, the UK Supreme Court will hear the Scottish Government’s referral of its Indyref2 legislation, which is being challenged by the UK Government.

If the court rules against the Scottish ministers, Nicola Sturgeon has said she will treat the next general election as a “de facto referendum”.

Sunday Morning
Ian Blackford said he was friends with political opponents (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Blackford told the Edinburgh Fringe audience on Thursday: “There’s an independence majority (at Holyrood), and Westminster should recognise that it’s the right of those who live in Scotland to have that debate.

“It’s not a good look for any prime minister in Westminster to keep saying, ‘No, you can’t’.

“That is a denial of democracy so, of course, on the basis of that, we’re having to go to the Supreme Court, let’s see what happens.

“I hope that there is an opinion in our favour, and then we can get on and have that debate.”

Horse Racing – Ladies Day with Meat Loaf Live After Racing Day – Newbury Racecourse
Ian Blackford said he liked to listen to Meat Loaf before PMQs (Steve Parsons/PA)

The MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber said that so far the debate had focussed on the process of achieving a second referendum.

He said: “The debate we want to have is what is the future for Scotland, it goes back to the point I made earlier, of having that debate with other parties.

“But one way or the other, that referendum will happen.

“And I’m pretty confident that not only will that debate happen but that Scotland will vote to become an independent country.”

Mr Blackford also said “we are all tarnished” if debate in politics is not respectful.

Interviewer Graham Spiers asked him if he had any friendships with political opponents.

He said: “When I was the SNP pensions spokesman, I developed quite a strong friendship with the Tory pensions minister, Richard Harrington, who’s now gone into the House of Lords.

“And I’ve got no problems saying that Richard is a very good friend of mine.”

Mr Blackford also talked about his routine before Prime Minister’s Questions appearances, saying he would discuss with his staff about the best approach to take.

He said: “The last thing I do before I go down into the chamber is listen to a bit of music, just to help get me in that right frame of mind.”

Asked what kind of music he listened to, he said, “things like Meat Loaf”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Liz Truss during the hustings event (Joe Giddens/PA)
Liz Truss says ‘jury’s out’ on whether Macron is ‘friend or foe’
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (Jacob King/PA)
Truss says she questioned lockdowns after Sunak claims he was often sole critic
A mural showing Conservative Party candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss as two boxers (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sunak backs rival over Johnson while Truss stays loyal to outgoing boss
Boris Johnson, who made a surprise visit to Kyiv in support of Ukraine (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)
Johnson takes shot at ‘ruinous’ union bosses during Kyiv trip
A group of people thought to be migrants walk ashore in Dungeness, Kent, after being intercepted by the Dungeness Lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Record delays as number of asylum claims hits highest level for 20 years
Ofgem will confirm the price of energy from October on Friday morning (Yui Mok/PA)
Minister promises further support on way as mammoth energy bills to be confirmed
A cargo crate being moved in Belfast Port (Niall Carson/PA)
Steel tariffs demonstrate need to trigger Article 16 – DUP
A total of 1,000 people were polled (David Cheskin/PA)
Poll finds 39% believe ‘de facto referendum’ would give independence mandate
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Steve Barclay (James Manning/PA)
Health Secretary Steve Barclay confronted by angry woman about ambulance delays
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Ramsgate, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Growing number of Afghans risking lives on small boats to reach UK

More from The Courier

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reasons for telling Shaun Byrne he could find a…
0
Liam Gordon.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why captain Liam Gordon will have to be…
0
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
'Picky' James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and…
0
Dundee's Max Anderson takes on Ayr at Somerset Park.
Ayr v Dundee: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE
0
Ian Murray said the move gave an opportunity to another Raith player.
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement
0
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as…
0