Ian Blackford: Independence referendum will happen ‘one way or another’

A referendum on Scottish independence will happen “one way or another”, Ian Blackford has told an Edinburgh Festival Fringe audience.

The SNP’s Westminster leader also spoke about his friendships with political opponents and the need for respect in debates.

Next month, the UK Supreme Court will hear the Scottish Government’s referral of its Indyref2 legislation, which is being challenged by the UK Government.

If the court rules against the Scottish ministers, Nicola Sturgeon has said she will treat the next general election as a “de facto referendum”.

Ian Blackford said he was friends with political opponents (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Blackford told the Edinburgh Fringe audience on Thursday: “There’s an independence majority (at Holyrood), and Westminster should recognise that it’s the right of those who live in Scotland to have that debate.

“It’s not a good look for any prime minister in Westminster to keep saying, ‘No, you can’t’.

“That is a denial of democracy so, of course, on the basis of that, we’re having to go to the Supreme Court, let’s see what happens.

“I hope that there is an opinion in our favour, and then we can get on and have that debate.”

Ian Blackford said he liked to listen to Meat Loaf before PMQs (Steve Parsons/PA)

The MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber said that so far the debate had focussed on the process of achieving a second referendum.

He said: “The debate we want to have is what is the future for Scotland, it goes back to the point I made earlier, of having that debate with other parties.

“But one way or the other, that referendum will happen.

“And I’m pretty confident that not only will that debate happen but that Scotland will vote to become an independent country.”

Mr Blackford also said “we are all tarnished” if debate in politics is not respectful.

Interviewer Graham Spiers asked him if he had any friendships with political opponents.

He said: “When I was the SNP pensions spokesman, I developed quite a strong friendship with the Tory pensions minister, Richard Harrington, who’s now gone into the House of Lords.

“And I’ve got no problems saying that Richard is a very good friend of mine.”

Mr Blackford also talked about his routine before Prime Minister’s Questions appearances, saying he would discuss with his staff about the best approach to take.

He said: “The last thing I do before I go down into the chamber is listen to a bit of music, just to help get me in that right frame of mind.”

Asked what kind of music he listened to, he said, “things like Meat Loaf”.