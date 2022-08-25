Girl power: Geri Horner and Amanda Holden celebrate daughters’ GCSE results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Girl power: Geri Horner and Amanda Holden celebrate daughters’ GCSE results

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 2.42pm Updated: August 25 2022, 3.07pm
Geri Horner has celebrated her daughter’s impressive GCSE results with a post on Instagram (Jeff Spicer/PA)
Geri Horner and Amanda Holden have gushed over their teenage daughters as they each shared news of their GCSE exam results.

Hundreds of thousands of 16 and 17-year-olds across England, Wales and Northern Ireland collected their results on Thursday.

Spice girl Horner, 50, shared her delight at her daughter Bluebell’s impressive nine A grades.

Alongside a picture of her beaming daughter looking at her results, Horner wrote: “SO Proud of you Blue! All A!! 9 GCSES! You worked so hard ! You inspire me! Girl power!!!!!”

Horner shares daughter Bluebell with former partner and screenwriter Sacha Gervasi.

She has been married to Red Bull Racing Formula One team boss Christian Horner since 2015.

In a second Instagram post, Horner shared a selfie of herself and Bluebell, with the caption: “So proud!!!! celebrate, #GCSEs.”

Amanda Holden also celebrated her daughter Lexi’s GCSE success on social media.

Writing on her Instagram story, the Britain’s Got Talent judge and Heart Breakfast show host said: “Me when we got Lexi’s results this morning. She smashed it. Sooooo proud of our girl.”

An image accompanying the post showed Holden, 51, from behind as she fist pumped the air in a sunny garden overlooking the sea.

Holden is mother to Lexi and younger daughter Hollie with her record producer husband Chris Hughes, who she married in 2008.

Horner and Holden’s celebrations come as top grades for GCSEs are down on last year – but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels.

In 2021, the proportion of GCSE entries awarded top grades surged to an all-time high after exams were cancelled for the second year in a row due to Covid-19 and pupils were given results determined by their teachers.

Similar to the pattern with A-level results, published last week, it had been expected that grades would drop below last year, but remain above those from 2019 as students returned to sitting exams for the first time in three years.

Horner’s husband Christian also posted on Instagram congratulating his step-daughter, writing: “Wow Bluebell 9 straight A’s in your GCSE’s is an incredible achievement!

“You worked incredibly hard and we are all very proud X.”

Presenting duo Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly sent their well-wishes to students collecting their results. Writing on Twitter, the pair said: “To everyone picking up their GCSE results today. Congratulations!

“You’ve come through the toughest couple of years and you should be very proud of your hard work and dedication.

“Massive respect. #gcseresultsday2022.”

