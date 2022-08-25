Young Welsh footballer scores top GCSE grades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Young Welsh footballer scores top GCSE grades

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 3.25pm Updated: August 25 2022, 3.42pm
Evie Norris got her first cap for Wales in a match against Scotland this year (family handout/PA)
Evie Norris got her first cap for Wales in a match against Scotland this year (family handout/PA)

A future football star who has already played for her country has scored top grades in her GCSEs.

Evie Norris, from Alltwen near Swansea, said she was “shocked” when she opened her exam results on Thursday to find she had been awarded 11 A*s and three As.

The 16-year-old was picked to play for Wales in the nation’s under-17s head-to-head with Scotland in July.

Although Wales lost 3-1 at Falkirk Stadium, the teenager scored their only goal.

Evie said she now plans to enrol at Gorseinon College to do A-level biology, chemistry and mathematics, and wants to work in the sciences.

But she also wants to “go as far as I can go” with football.

The 16-year-old pupil of Cwmtawe Community School aced her exams. (Family handout)
Evie Norris scored top grades in her GCSEs (family handout/PA)

She said: “I got my first cap for Wales this year and I’m hoping to get another one in the under-17s team before the end of the year.

“It was amazing to play for my country and celebrate with the whole team when we got that goal.

“I do want to go as far as I can go with it.

“I’ll train hard and see where it takes me.”

Having played for West Wales from a young age, she now also plays for Neath Port Talbot-based Briton Ferry, and she said a number of clubs have approached her to play for them.

She has also played for Swansea City, West Glamorgan and for her school, Cwmtawe Community School.

The talented young player hopes to go "as far as she can go" with football. (Family handout)
The talented young player hopes to go ‘as far as I can go’ with football (family handout/PA)

She said: “I started playing with my dad and older brother and I’d sometimes go with my brother to his training sessions.

“I just fell in love with football.”

Evie said she feels the opportunities for girls and women to play football are growing and she hopes that continues.

She has received support from Bethany England, the Chelsea forward who was part of the Lionesses squad that won Euro 2022.

England gifted the young player a Chelsea kit, signed memorabilia, and a pair of football boots which Evie then wore during her first Wales match.

Evie said: “I just want to thank everyone for being so supportive.

“My parents who always help me when I get stuck on revision, and my teachers for being supportive with my football but with everything that has happened over the pandemic. It has been a really difficult time and they’ve really made sure we knew what was going on at all times.”

Overall, the percentage of pupils in Wales getting the top grades has fallen but they remain higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Education minister Jeremy Miles, who visited Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen in Caernarfon, North Wales, told pupils to be “proud of your hard work through the disruption of the last two years”.

