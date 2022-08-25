Health Secretary Steve Barclay confronted by angry woman about ambulance delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Health Secretary Steve Barclay confronted by angry woman about ambulance delays

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 4.08pm Updated: August 25 2022, 5.30pm
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Steve Barclay (James Manning/PA)
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Steve Barclay (James Manning/PA)

An angry member of the public has confronted Health Secretary Steve Barclay in the street, demanding to know why the Government has done “nothing” about lengthy waits for ambulances.

The Cabinet minister was speaking to media outside Moorfields Eye Hospital in Old Street, central London, when a woman interrupted him to highlight how “people have died” during waits for the emergency services.

This comes after a report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) showed that patients were facing “frequent and prolonged” waits for ambulances.

The report exposed several cases, such as that of an elderly patient who died after waiting 14 hours for assistance from South Central Ambulance Service.

On Thursday, Mr Barclay was given a tour of an operating theatre by surgeons at Moorfields Eye Hospital, before speaking to press on the street outside.

During his interviews, a woman passing by approached Mr Barclay and asked him: “Are you going to do anything about the ambulances waiting, and the people dying out?”

Mr Barclay replied: “Of course we are,” but the woman continued: “Don’t you think 12 years is long enough?

“Twelve years – you’ve done bugger all about it.

“People have died, and all you’ve done is nothing.”

Following the heated interaction, Mr Barclay said that reducing ambulance waiting times is an “absolute priority” for the Government.

He told the PA news agency: “There’s a range of measures that we’re taking.

“We’re looking at conveyance rates in ambulances, we’re looking at how we address variation in performance, we’re looking at funding – an extra £150 million to the ambulance service, a further £50 million into call centres, for 111 and 999, in terms of call handling, a further £30 million into St John Ambulance around the auxiliary ambulance performance.

“We’re also then looking at what happens with the ambulance handovers, so emergency departments, how we triage those, how we look at the allocation of this within the system.

“Of course, that is all connected to delayed discharge and people being ready to leave hospital who are not doing so, and that’s about the integration of care between social care and hospitals.

“So there’s a range of issues within how we deliver on ambulances, but it’s an absolute priority both for the Government and for NHS England.”

When asked by PA whether he was worried about the future of the NHS under a likely tax-cutting economy run by Liz Truss, Mr Barclay said she was “the longest-serving Cabinet minister” but did not comment on her tax policies.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Liz Truss during the hustings event (Joe Giddens/PA)
Liz Truss says ‘jury’s out’ on whether Macron is ‘friend or foe’
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (Jacob King/PA)
Truss says she questioned lockdowns after Sunak claims he was often sole critic
A mural showing Conservative Party candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss as two boxers (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sunak backs rival over Johnson while Truss stays loyal to outgoing boss
Boris Johnson, who made a surprise visit to Kyiv in support of Ukraine (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)
Johnson takes shot at ‘ruinous’ union bosses during Kyiv trip
A group of people thought to be migrants walk ashore in Dungeness, Kent, after being intercepted by the Dungeness Lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Record delays as number of asylum claims hits highest level for 20 years
Ofgem will confirm the price of energy from October on Friday morning (Yui Mok/PA)
Minister promises further support on way as mammoth energy bills to be confirmed
A cargo crate being moved in Belfast Port (Niall Carson/PA)
Steel tariffs demonstrate need to trigger Article 16 – DUP
A total of 1,000 people were polled (David Cheskin/PA)
Poll finds 39% believe ‘de facto referendum’ would give independence mandate
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Ramsgate, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Growing number of Afghans risking lives on small boats to reach UK
Evie Norris got her first cap for Wales in a match against Scotland this year (family handout/PA)
Young Welsh footballer scores top GCSE grades

More from The Courier

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reasons for telling Shaun Byrne he could find a…
0
Liam Gordon.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why captain Liam Gordon will have to be…
0
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
'Picky' James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and…
0
Dundee's Max Anderson takes on Ayr at Somerset Park.
Ayr v Dundee: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE
0
Ian Murray said the move gave an opportunity to another Raith player.
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement
0
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as…
0