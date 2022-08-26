Business support urged ahead of energy price cap announcement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business support urged ahead of energy price cap announcement

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 9.52am
A new price cap is to be announced on Friday (Jacob King/PA)
A new price cap is to be announced on Friday (Jacob King/PA)

The UK and Scottish governments have been urged to take action to support businesses as Ofgem prepares to announce a new energy price cap.

An action plan from the Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC) network proposes both reserved and devolved steps that can be taken to tackle the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and ensure firms avoid “unsustainable rises”.

The network is calling upon ministers at Holyrood to provide a business relief package at a similar level of support to that given during the Covid-19 pandemic, aligned with support offered to communities and households, and to ensure the non-domestic rates revaluation goes ahead as planned next year.

It is also urging for a moratorium to be placed on all policy measures which increase business costs for the remainder of the parliament and put a pause on regulations and new taxes such as the workplace parking levy.

Meanwhile, Westminster is being asked to implement a temporary cut in VAT bills to 5%, introduce an SME energy price cap and offer Covid-style support in the form of an emergency energy grant for the businesses most at risk from the crisis.

The SCC is also recommending that national insurance contributions are temporarily reversed in order to put money back into the pockets of companies and their owners, and that the Shortage Occupation List is reviewed and reformed to help in filling talent shortages.

SCC chief executive Dr Liz Cameron said: “Since the start of 2021, businesses could see this crisis coming and have been consistently telling us that they are facing unsustainable rises in costs.

“The impact of these challenges on businesses, consumers and our communities must be tackled with immediate action.

“The scale of the crisis has reached a tipping point and with so many on the brink, we simply cannot afford any more inaction.”

It comes as Citizens Advice Scotland warned people will be awaiting the new energy price cap announcement “with a feeling of dread in the pit of their stomach”.

The maximum amount domestic customers can be charged for their energy and gas supplies is expected to rise to more than £3,500 from October.

Citizens Advice Scotland chief executive Derek Mitchell said: “CABs are on the front line of this cost-of-living crisis and what they are seeing is increasing amounts of people hanging on by their fingertips. They cannot afford another huge increase in bills.

“The Citizens Advice network is already seeing increased demand for, and a direct link between, food insecurity advice and energy advice. It’s the summer time, what are people supposed to do when temperatures drop but bills keep rising? People will freeze or starve without urgent help.

“We need to see a pandemic-level response from government. That means targeted support for the most vulnerable people and for advice services like CABs.”

