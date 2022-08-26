Absence of ministers on morning broadcasters branded a ‘dereliction of duty’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Absence of ministers on morning broadcasters branded a ‘dereliction of duty’

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 10.00am
Government ministers were absent from the airwaves early on Friday, even as the news that the energy price cap will increase to £3,549 from October prompted concern across the country (PA)
Government ministers were absent from the airwaves early on Friday, even as the news that the energy price cap will increase to £3,549 from October prompted concern across the country (PA)

Government ministers were absent from the airwaves early on Friday, even as the news that the energy price cap will increase to £3,549 from October prompted concern across the country.

Presenters on breakfast news programmes, shows where Government ministers are usually booked to appear, pointed out the absence to listeners and viewers on Friday morning.

Earlier this week, the Government put up schools minister Will Quince to speak about GCSE results, but no ministers were on any of the main broadcasters on Friday morning to speak about the increase in the energy price cap.

Kate Garraway, one of the presenters on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, urged the Government to put forward a representative to speak to them.

“Who we’re not hearing from so far this morning is the Government themselves,” she said.

“And we would love you to come on and give us some guidance.

“I know there is a leadership election currently there, so there will be issues about who is actually going to be at the helm come the week, 10 days when that decision is made, but we would love to hear from you this morning, because there is a lot of people that want clarity.”

The Treasury issued a statement from Nadhim Zahawi, with the Chancellor expected to speak to broadcasters at some point on Friday morning.

Mr Zahawi, who could be replaced by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng in days if Liz Truss emerges victorious in the Tory leadership contest, released a short statement in which he said “help is coming” from the Government.

“I know the energy price cap announcement this morning will cause stress and anxiety for many people, but help is coming with £400 off energy bills for all, the second instalment of a £650 payment for vulnerable households, and £300 for all pensioners.

“While (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is driving up energy prices in revenge for our support of Ukraine’s brave struggle for freedom, I am working flat out to develop options for further support.

“This will mean the incoming prime minister can hit the ground running and deliver support to those who need it most, as soon as possible.”

The current Prime Minister, who will leave office in less than two weeks’ time, is also expected to speak to the media during a visit in Surrey later this morning.

Boris Johnson has repeatedly indicated that major fiscal decisions should be left to his successor, prompting accusations from opponents that the UK currently has a “zombie Government” incapable of taking any decisions.

Ms Truss, who is widely tipped to replace Mr Johnson, was also not on the airwaves on Friday morning.

Instead, a campaign spokesman said: “Today’s announcement will cause grave concern to many people across the UK who will be worried about paying their bills.

“As prime minister, Liz would ensure people get the support needed to get through these tough times.

“She will immediately take action to put more money back in people’s pockets by cutting taxes and suspending green energy tariffs.”

The apparent absence of Government ministers prompted severe criticism from Labour.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves accused ministers of being nowhere to be seen on the morning of the Ofgem announcement.

She said people are “worried sick” about the cap rise, which is “striking fear in the hearts of families right across the country”.

She called on the Government to freeze energy bills and follow Labour’s proposals.

“The fact that no Government minister is available to come on your programme today is just appalling.

“They are not here to give assurances, they are not here to set out what they are going to do.

“That is a dereliction of duty.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Communication Workers Union general secretary Dave Ward joins postal workers on the picket line at the Royal Mail Whitechapel Delivery Office in east London (PA)
Striking postal workers vow to ‘fight hard’ for improved pay deal
Photo of a gas hob with a bill from British Gas (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Britons blame Government more than energy firms for energy crisis – poll
(PA)
What can households do to cut back on their energy use?
Gas prices have soared over the last year. (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Families to find out extent of mammoth winter energy bills
A general view of a gas hob burning. (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Government ‘must intervene on energy or risk economic and mental health crisis’
(PA)
As energy bills soar, what are your options for trying to cope with them?
A handheld SSE smart meter for household energy usage is held next to an energy-efficient LED light bulb. The Government has been urged to act to tackle rising energy bills (Yui Mok/PA)
Next PM will have to introduce fresh measures to deal with energy bills –…
The UK will be much more reliant on LNG imports in future (Gareth Fuller/PA)
High energy prices here for years to come, expert warns
People will die this winter because of the energy price cap rise, Martin Lewis has said (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
People will die this winter due to high energy prices – Martin Lewis
The cap will come into effect for around 24 million households in England, Scotland and Wales on default energy tariffs on October 1 (PA)
Energy price cap to rise more than 80% to £3,549 from October 1

More from The Courier

Hugh Cornwell plays in Fife tomorrow after featuring at last month's Rewind Scotland.
GIG GUIDE: Rockore returns to Fife
All kinds of games, for all ages, will feature at the Tabletop Scotland Games at Perth.
Tabletop Games back on the boards in Perth
Lynne Hoggan misses the days where you would snap a photo and hope for the best.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Forget filters and editing - before digital cameras we were capturing memories
0
Highland Games will be in full swing this weekend.
Two traditional Highland Games make a comeback
Rory McIlroy shakes hands with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.
EVE MUIRHEAD: PGA Tour gamble may backfire, Sir Alex Ferguson's curling wish and the…
0
Dundee defender Jordan McGhee disappointed at full-time at Aberdeen.
Dundee's Jordan McGhee on playing for a year with 'nine out of 10 pain'…
0