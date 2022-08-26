Energy bills could double again to £7,300 by April, experts warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Energy bills could double again to £7,300 by April, experts warn

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 11.52am Updated: August 26 2022, 1.54pm
Bills will rise again in January and April but finally start dropping in July, according to new forecasts (Gareth Fuller/PA
Bills will rise again in January and April but finally start dropping in July, according to new forecasts (Gareth Fuller/PA

The energy price cap could top £7,000 next year, experts warned for the first time, as Ofgem announced the highest cap on record.

The energy regulator said that the price cap for the average household would increase by 80% to £3,549 for the three months starting in October.

But experts at energy consultancy Auxilione warned that the cap could double even from that record high by April next year, hitting £7,263.

The prediction is based on the current cost of buying energy on global markets and also sees bills hitting £5,405 in January.

Fellow consultants at Cornwall Insight are a little more optimistic. Their model expects the cap to only reach £5,387 in January and then £6,616 from April.

Both consultancies then expect bills to fall by between £700 to £800 in July when compared to the April cap.

Energy price cap latest forecasts
(PA Graphics)

It is the grimmest forecast yet from the two outfits, whose predictions for October’s price cap were close to Ofgem’s decision.

Auxilione’s final forecast was just £27 above what the cap was set at, while Cornwall Insight’s prediction was £5 above.

The predictions are largely based on what gas prices are doing at the moment, so are subject to a lot of change between now and January, let alone before April.

“While there is still some time until the January and April caps are set, the energy crisis is showing no sign of abating,” said Dr Craig Lowrey, principal consultant at Cornwall Insight.

“A key focus for the next Prime Minister and for Ofgem must be protecting consumers, and the wider economy from the impact of this rise,” he added.

“There are several avenues that can be explored including a review and expansion of the current support package of at least £400 per household.

“However, all of these are temporary solutions and must be accompanied by a focus on implementing a viable long-term solution.”

He said that the purpose of the price cap is being undermined by the unprecedented rises in bills that are hitting households.

“Throughout the energy crisis, the Government and Ofgem have remained committed to the cap, and in its ability to shield consumers from a volatile energy market.

“However, the cap was never meant to be a permanent solution, it was created for a different energy market than the one we face today and has not protected consumers from what will be incredible hardship this winter.”

Forecasters suggest average energy bills could top £7,000 next year (Alamy/PA)
Kat, Andrew, Grace (10), Kate (8), Holly (5) and Livia (1) Cunningham at home in Bridge of Earn.
The Chancellor has suggested those earning around £45,000 annually could struggle to cope with soaring living costs as households prepare for another painful price hike over the winter (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
A McGill van.
Wall Street and European stocks took a dive after Fed chair Jerome Powell's hawkish inflation speech (AP Photo/John Minchillo, file)
The Courier monthly energy bill calculator.
HBOS needed to be rescued by Lloyds TSB during the financial crisis (Dave Thompson/PA)
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
Vials of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines (Rogelio V Solis/AP)
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has been meeting with bosses from generating firms to discuss what more the industry can do to ensure markets function effectively for consumers (Liam McBurney/PA)
Aidan Turner as Doctor Joe O'Loughlin.
Set to face Celtic: Eriksson
Bills will rise again in January and April but finally start dropping in July, according to new forecasts (Gareth Fuller/PA
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has a word with Luke McCowan as he limps off at Ayr United.
Ian Nimmo White in 2013 with the poem he wrote in memory of the Tay Bridge Disaster
That's it. Rab's never eating in a restaurant again. It's messy!
