UK is a friend to France despite Truss comments, says Macron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

UK is a friend to France despite Truss comments, says Macron

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 12.54pm Updated: August 26 2022, 12.58pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of their bilateral meeting, during the G7 summit in Germany. The French premier said that the UK was a friend of his country, despite the comments of Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of their bilateral meeting, during the G7 summit in Germany. The French premier said that the UK was a friend of his country, despite the comments of Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

French President Emmanuel Macron has suggested it is a “problem” if Britain cannot call itself a friend of France, amid an unexpected diplomatic row sparked by comments made by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss at a hustings.

The French premier said that he believed the UK was a “friend” despite what the Foreign Secretary might suggest, after Ms Truss told Tory members at a leadership hustings in Norwich on Thursday that she was undecided as to whether the French leader was “friend or foe”.

Mr Macron, asked his views on the comments, responded after a long pause: “Listen, it’s never good to lose your bearings too much in life. If one asks the question – which is how I will answer you – whoever is considered for the leadership in Great Britain, I won’t ponder it for a single second.

“The United Kingdom is a friend of France, and you know we live in a complicated world, there are more and more liberals, authoritarian democracies, so there is a sense of imbalance,” he told FranceInfo.

“If the French and British are not capable of saying whether we are friends or enemies – the term is not neutral – we are going to have a problem.

“So yes of course the British people, the nation which is the United Kingdom, is a friend, strong and allied, whoever its leaders are and sometimes in spite of the leaders and the small mistakes they can make in their speeches.”

A number of issues have undermined relations between the UK and France in recent months, including boat crossings in the Channel and travel chaos around Dover, which Ms Truss blamed on a lack of staffing by the French authorities.

The comments came after Ms Truss and Rishi Sunak were asked a series of quickfire questions at the Norwich hustings.

Liz Truss
Liz Truss (Joe Giddens/PA)

TalkTV’s Julia Hartley-Brewer, the event host, asked Ms Truss: “President Macron, friend or foe?”

“The jury’s out,” she responded to loud applause.

“But if I become prime minister, I would judge him on deeds, not words.”

The former chancellor Mr Sunak had quickly answered “friend” when asked the same question.

Boris Johnson appeared to try to diminish any doubts about the strength of the UK-French relationship, telling reporters in Surrey that Mr Macron is “un tres bon buddy de notre pays”.

The Prime Minister said: “I think I’ve always had very good relations with Emmanuel Macron. Emmanuel Macron est un tres bon buddy de notre pays.”

He added: “I think the relations between the UK and France are of huge importance. They have been very good for a long time, ever since the Napoleonic era basically, and I think we should celebrate that.

Emmanuel Macron
Liz Truss said the ‘jury is out’ on whether Emmanuel Macron is a friend or foe (Yves Herman/PA)

“As for Emmanuel, I’ve had very good relations with him and I can tell you something. He’s a great, great fan of our country.”

The Chancellor was among those to defend Ms Truss on Friday, suggesting the anger over the comments was overblown.

“It was clearly said as a light-hearted comment with a touch of humour,” Mr Zahawi told broadcasters.

“Stating the obvious, France is one of our closest strategic allies in defence and security, of course, in our effort to face down Putin in his illegal invasion of a free and democratic country in Ukraine,” the Chancellor added.

“We like people to judge us on our actions, on our deeds, not words. And I think it is right that we also hold our allies to that very high standard.”

The comments immediately prompted criticism on Thursday and into Friday as well as accusations that the Foreign Secretary was simply “playing to the gallery” of the Tory grassroots.

They also appeared to puzzle other Western allies, with the German Ambassador to the UK reminding Ms Truss of the value of good relations with France.

Miguel Berger, appearing on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, said: “I would say that the relationship with France is of crucial importance for the United Kingdom, so my recommendation would be really to look for a relationship that is as close as possible.”

Pressed on whether Ms Truss’s comments were wise, he said: “The relationship with France should be as close as possible.

“I think there needs to be an effort to reach a good understanding and cooperation with our French neighbours.”

Labour warned that Ms Truss’s comment, which could be seen to risk straining tensions with France, showed a “terrible and worrying lack of judgment”.

Former Conservative minister Gavin Barwell also questioned the remark, tweeting: “You would have thought the Foreign Secretary was aware we are in a military alliance with France.”

Elsewhere in the hustings, Ms Truss conceded that if it were a choice between relying on France or China for nuclear expertise, she would pick France.

Taking questions in front of an audience of Tory members, she said: “I’m very clear that we need to boost our nuclear industry including Sizewell, including the small modular reactors that are produced in Derbyshire.

“Frankly, I would rather that we do have more homegrown nuclear expertise, and regrettably we lost that because we failed to do these things 20 years ago, or 30 years ago.

“If it’s a choice between relying on France and relying on China, I would take France.”

It comes after Ms Truss distanced the UK from the prospect of a project of being part of a wider European political community following a meeting between Boris Johnson and the French President in June.

The Elysee Palace insisted that the Prime Minister had expressed interest in the idea, which would see non-EU states such as the UK involved.

Ms Truss denied the UK had ever been on board with such a proposal, saying afterwards: “That is not true.

In July, she also said delays to the journeys of holidaymakers near Dover were the fault of French authorities and had been “entirely avoidable”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Forecasters suggest average energy bills could top £7,000 next year (Alamy/PA)
Price cap experts forecast £7,700 average bills next year
Martin Walsh moved on to a houseboat on the River Lee and the Regents Canal in 2021 (Martin Walsh and Alys Bowen/PA)
Man ‘very happy’ with houseboat move as energy costs hit land-dwellers
Nina Kamal (Nina Kamal/PA)
Pixie Lott’s wedding cake-makers raise prices amid cost-of-living crisis
The Chancellor has suggested those earning around £45,000 annually could struggle to cope with soaring living costs as households prepare for another painful price hike over the winter (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Chancellor suggests those on £45,000 could struggle with sky-high bills
Willie Rennie said ministerial ‘fingerprints’ were on the OECD report (Fraser Bremner/PA)
Independent education statistics office needed to cut through ‘spin’ – Lib Dems
Liz Truss (Peter Byrne/PA)
Truss plans to ease living costs ‘would leave millions out in the cold’
Around 100 protesters gathered outside Ofgem headquarters in London on Friday urging consumers to withhold payment for ‘astronomical’ energy price hikes they could not afford (James Manning/PA)
Protesters gather outside Ofgem HQ calling for ‘payment strike’ on energy bills
A Scottish Water official examines Seafield beach and the outflow pipe where raw sewage was pumped into the Forth Estuary (Toby Williams/PA)
Water companies to face ‘strictest targets’ on sewage pollution under new plan
Liz Truss is the favourite to become the next prime minister (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)
Fiscal watchdog ready to publish forecast for new PM’s spending plans
File photo dated 25/06/22 of The Red Arrows performing over Scarborough. Members of the Red Arrows are being investigated over allegations of “unacceptable behaviour” such as misogyny, bullying and sexual harassment. Issue date: Wednesday August 24, 2022.
Red Arrows received ‘unacceptable behaviours and bystander training’

More from The Courier

Aidan Turner as Doctor Joe O’Loughlin.
Paul Whitelaw: A crime drama with depth in Aidan Turner's Suspect and the return…
Set to face Celtic: Eriksson
Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on…
0
Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of their bilateral meeting, during the G7 summit in Germany. The French premier said that the UK was a friend of his country, despite the comments of Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has a word with Luke McCowan as he limps off at Ayr United.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good…
0
Ian Nimmo White in 2013 with the poem he wrote in memory of the Tay Bridge Disaster
Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar…
That's it. Rab's never eating in a restaurant again. It's messy!
RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants
0