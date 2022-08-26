Sinn Fein warns Government against triggering Article 16 of NI Protocol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Sinn Fein warns Government against triggering Article 16 of NI Protocol

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 1.06pm
Many unionists claim the Brexit checks on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland are undermining the region’s place within the UK (Liam McBurney/PA)
Many unionists claim the Brexit checks on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland are undermining the region’s place within the UK (Liam McBurney/PA)

Any move by the UK Government to suspend the Northern Ireland Protocol would be reckless and inflict damage on the region’s economy, a Sinn Fein minister has warned.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy said triggering the Article 16 mechanism to suspend elements of the post-Brexit protocol would make the job of resolving issues with the Irish Sea trading arrangements more difficult.

Mr Murphy’s comments come amid reports that Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss is considering invoking Article 16 if she becomes prime minister in September.

Conor Murphy speaking to reporters at the Department of Finance on Friday (David Young/PA)

The DUP, which is a vociferous critic of the protocol, has claimed the criteria for suspending it has been met and the Government should act.

The Government is already putting legislation through Parliament that would empower ministers to unilaterally scrap the checks on Irish Sea trade the protocol has created.

It is a move that the EU claims would breach international law.

Article 16 is an agreed mechanism within the protocol that allows either the UK or EU to suspend parts of the arrangements if they consider them to be causing economic, societal or environmental harm.

Triggering Article 16 would prompt a fresh round of negotiations between the EU and UK to resolve the issues.

The DUP has urged the Government to trigger Article 16 ahead of the passage of its domestic legislation.

Responding to the prospect of the Government moving to invoke Article 16, Mr Murphy said: “I think they have had a reckless approach to their dealings with the EU for some time now and the casualty in all that is unfortunately us here.

“And the triggering of Article 16 is not going to resolve that. These issues around the protocol need to be resolved through dialogue, not through unilateral action in terms of protocol legislation or unilateral action in terms of triggering Article 16.

“That actually makes the ability to resolve any issues there are more difficult.

“And so it seems that the British Tory leadership are simply playing to their own grassroots and they have no regard for the damage that that is causing the economy here, or the uncertainty that’s creating for businesses and for households here.”

Many unionists are vehemently opposed to the protocol, claiming the Brexit checks on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland are undermining the region’s place within the UK.

The DUP, this week, reiterated its call for Article 16 to be triggered after it emerged that some types of GB steel being sold in Northern Ireland will be subject to a 25% tariff.

Coronavirus – Mon Feb 28, 2022
DUP Economy Minister Gordon Lyons urged the Government to trigger Article 16 (PA)

Quotas on steel exports are part of the UK and EU’s Trade and Co-operation Agreement.

Under the protocol, GB traders must effectively treat Northern Ireland as part of the EU single market for goods.

Recent changes to EU rules on certain types of steel mean a quota that allowed for tariff-free movement of the materials from GB to NI has been exhausted quicker than initially anticipated.

The rule changes only relate to certain categories of steel, with the movement of other types remaining tariff free.

“This issue should have been resolved before the protocol was even dealt with,” Mr Murphy said.

“The EU and the British government were supposed to resolve a number of issues, which might have dealt with tariffs and other matters between here and Britain and the only place to resolve any of these issues is dialogue.

“When the British government act unilaterally, and then start to crank it up by talking about invoking Article 16, then they damage the prospect of dialogue to resolve these issues and that is not in our interest.”

On Thursday, DUP Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said the criteria for triggering Article 16 had clearly been met.

“What we’re facing right now is quite clearly what I believe would fall under within Article 16 and the economic difficulties that the protocol is causing,” he said.

“It would give the UK Government the authority to disapply that and to make sure that the quota wasn’t applied in that circumstance.

“But we’ve already met the criteria for the triggering of Article 16 a long time ago, there’s quite clearly been a diversion of trade.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Politics

Forecasters suggest average energy bills could top £7,000 next year (Alamy/PA)
Price cap experts forecast £7,700 average bills next year
Martin Walsh moved on to a houseboat on the River Lee and the Regents Canal in 2021 (Martin Walsh and Alys Bowen/PA)
Man ‘very happy’ with houseboat move as energy costs hit land-dwellers
Nina Kamal (Nina Kamal/PA)
Pixie Lott’s wedding cake-makers raise prices amid cost-of-living crisis
The Chancellor has suggested those earning around £45,000 annually could struggle to cope with soaring living costs as households prepare for another painful price hike over the winter (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Chancellor suggests those on £45,000 could struggle with sky-high bills
Willie Rennie said ministerial ‘fingerprints’ were on the OECD report (Fraser Bremner/PA)
Independent education statistics office needed to cut through ‘spin’ – Lib Dems
Liz Truss (Peter Byrne/PA)
Truss plans to ease living costs ‘would leave millions out in the cold’
Around 100 protesters gathered outside Ofgem headquarters in London on Friday urging consumers to withhold payment for ‘astronomical’ energy price hikes they could not afford (James Manning/PA)
Protesters gather outside Ofgem HQ calling for ‘payment strike’ on energy bills
A Scottish Water official examines Seafield beach and the outflow pipe where raw sewage was pumped into the Forth Estuary (Toby Williams/PA)
Water companies to face ‘strictest targets’ on sewage pollution under new plan
Liz Truss is the favourite to become the next prime minister (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)
Fiscal watchdog ready to publish forecast for new PM’s spending plans
File photo dated 25/06/22 of The Red Arrows performing over Scarborough. Members of the Red Arrows are being investigated over allegations of “unacceptable behaviour” such as misogyny, bullying and sexual harassment. Issue date: Wednesday August 24, 2022.
Red Arrows received ‘unacceptable behaviours and bystander training’

More from The Courier

Aidan Turner as Doctor Joe O’Loughlin.
Paul Whitelaw: A crime drama with depth in Aidan Turner's Suspect and the return…
Set to face Celtic: Eriksson
Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on…
0
Many unionists claim the Brexit checks on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland are undermining the region’s place within the UK (Liam McBurney/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has a word with Luke McCowan as he limps off at Ayr United.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good…
0
Ian Nimmo White in 2013 with the poem he wrote in memory of the Tay Bridge Disaster
Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar…
That's it. Rab's never eating in a restaurant again. It's messy!
RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants
0