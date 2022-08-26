New business leaders group targets recovery of Scotland’s retail sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New business leaders group targets recovery of Scotland’s retail sector

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 2.12pm
The new group is looking to support Scotland’s retail sector in its recovery (Jane Barlow/PA)
The impact of soaring energy costs and Brexit has been discussed by a new group aiming to help Scotland’s retail sector in its recovery from the pandemic.

The first meeting of the Retail Industry Leadership Group (RILG) also saw members consider how to deliver the Scottish Government’s Retail Strategy.

Co-chaired by public finance minister Tom Arthur and John Lewis Partnership CEO Andrew Murphy, the group includes senior business representatives, trade unions and industry groups.

It intends to work alongside Holyrood to assist the country’s retail sector in tackling challenges while emerging with more resilience from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Arthur said: “This first meeting of the Retail Industry Leadership Group was timely given the cost crisis we are facing, and allowed us to learn more about the impact on retail businesses, staff and customers.

“Implementing the retail strategy can help the sector seize opportunities, deal with longer-term trends, and recover from immediate challenges.

“There is no single solution to helping retailers so, as we approach a challenging winter, it is essential the response from Government at every level happens at speed, to address the nature and magnitude of the emergency.”

Mr Murphy added: “There was a shared concern around the impact inflation is having on suppliers, employees, customers and our communities through the current cost-of-living crisis.

“It is clear that both retailers and the Scottish Government continue to work hard to find ways to provide more support where they can.

“I’m excited by the evident enthusiasm of the leadership group to drive forward the implementation of the retail strategy. Fair Work, the skills agenda and the importance of retail in delivering high quality town and city centres are uppermost in our minds as we look ahead to the next few months.”

