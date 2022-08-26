Truss plans to ease living costs ‘would leave millions out in the cold’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Truss plans to ease living costs ‘would leave millions out in the cold’

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 10.31pm
Liz Truss (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liz Truss (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liz Truss’s plans to combat the cost-of-living crunch would leave four million families “out in the cold”, Labour has claimed.

Assuming that any further direct support for families introduced by Ms Truss would be rolled out only to those on benefits, the party calculated that millions with children would miss out on the extra help.

Ms Truss previously signalled she could help firms and households with soaring energy bills with direct support this winter.

She was looking at assistance “across the board” despite in the past insisting she was focused on slashing taxes, rather than what she termed “giving out handouts”.

The Foreign Secretary has since promised “decisive action” to deliver “immediate support”.

Conservative leadership bid
Liz Truss during a hustings event in Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)

In an article for the Daily Mail, she repeated her pledges to cut taxes, including by reversing the national insurance hike, and slash green levies on energy bills.

But she argued it was not “right” to announce the full plan before the contest is over or she has seen all the analysis being prepared in Whitehall.

Labour based its calculations on an article in The Sun stating that Ms Truss was planning some targeted support for the poorest families and pensioners.

On the assumption that the assistance for families would only cover those on benefits, the party concluded that 3.7 million with children would lose out on the extra help.

A couple with one child both earning the average wage on a full-time basis and living outside of London would not be eligible for additional support in this scenario, Labour said.

Rachel Reeves
Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Yui Mok/PA)

The party also claimed that, depending on where they live, a couple both on the minimum wage and working full time with one child would not benefit from this plan.

It said there were almost 100 areas where families on an average wage would lose out in this situation, including Teesside, Ipswich, Darlington and Colchester.

Meanwhile, Labour has claimed that its own plan to freeze energy bills this winter would save someone on the minimum wage more than £40 a week.

It comes after its sums were called into question by fact-checkers on Friday, who claimed the party had not taken into account that people use more energy in the winter, causing it to underestimate the cost of its proposals by at least £5 billion.

Labour sources disputed charity Full Fact’s analysis and said the party had costed its plans based on consultation with industry regulator Ofgem.

Rachel Reeves, Labour’s shadow chancellor, said: “Under the Conservatives’ watch, the energy crisis and spiralled out of control and now more households than ever are facing soaring bills they’ll struggle to cover.

“People deserve a government that is on their side, one that is ready to take the action needed now to meet the scale of this national emergency.

“Instead, they have one willing to leave millions of families out in the cold.

“With Labour’s plan saving an average earner over £40 a week this winter, the Government should get behind it and take action to stop the energy price cap rising.”

