Independent education statistics office needed to cut through ‘spin’ – Lib Dems

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 12.03am
Willie Rennie said ministerial ‘fingerprints’ were on the OECD report (Fraser Bremner/PA)
An independent office of education statistics is needed in order to give an honest assessment of Scottish educational performance, the Liberal Democrats have said.

The party’s education spokesman, Willie Rennie, said the office would provide accurate data and cut through Government “spin”.

In June, Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville launched a “national discussion” on the future of the education system.

It comes after a 2021 report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Scotland’s Curriculum for Excellence prompted the decision for the Scottish Qualifications Authority to be scrapped.

Education Scotland, the national body tasked with improving the quality of the country’s education system, is also set to have its inspection powers stripped following a report from academic Professor Ken Muir, with changes to come into effect in 2024.

Mr Rennie said: “We know that ministerial fingerprints were all over the long overdue OECD report and we saw the same impulse on results day a few weeks ago.

“The Education Secretary claimed the attainment gap had shrunk when actually it has grown.

“If we are to get Scottish education back on track we need accurate data to assess where there are problems, rather than rely on nationalist spin that serves political interests and neglects those of the country.

“That’s why I am calling on the Government to introduce an independent office of education statistics.

“We all know that the pandemic was life-changing for young people, who were taken out of schools, banned from seeing friends and family, made to sit altered exams in unprecedented circumstances without in-person teacher support.

“Right now, young people are still reeling from the after-shocks of that loss of learning and opportunity.

“You might expect the Government to rise to the challenge and champion its young people, but the SNP and Greens are too busy launching the next instalment of a bad Braveheart rip-off.”

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville responded: “Official statistics already comply with a code of practice issued by the UK Statistics Authority to ensure they are free from political interference.

“We are undertaking a reform agenda which delivers real change in the way our education system operates, following Professor Ken Muir’s report.

“This will see the creation of three new education bodies underpinned by new values, new governance and new ways of working.

“A national discussion on education will be carried out to feed into this process, seeking fresh ideas and views far and wide outside of Government.

“This will include teachers, school staff, parents and those at the very heart of the reforms – young people themselves. We would encourage anyone with an interest in the future of Scottish education to get involved in this discussion.”

