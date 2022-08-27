Man ‘very happy’ with houseboat move as energy costs hit land-dwellers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man ‘very happy’ with houseboat move as energy costs hit land-dwellers

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 8.03am Updated: August 27 2022, 9.11am
Martin Walsh moved on to a houseboat on the River Lee and the Regents Canal in 2021 (Martin Walsh and Alys Bowen/PA)
Martin Walsh moved on to a houseboat on the River Lee and the Regents Canal in 2021 (Martin Walsh and Alys Bowen/PA)

A Londoner who decided to escape soaring rent prices by moving into a houseboat said he is “very happy with my decision” amid rising energy costs for land-dwellers.

Martin Walsh, 25, moved in to a houseboat on the River Lee and the Regent’s Canal in 2021, as he could not find affordable accommodation on land in London.

He told the PA news agency: “The rental economy last year was just crazy, to secure a place to live many were paying way above what places were worth.

“My options were either take out a loan for a houseboat, live in the middle of nowhere or live in a box room in a flat in London.”

Mr Walsh decided to risk moving into a boat called China Rose, a 50ft narrowboat built in 1987.

Martin Walsh moved into a houseboat
Martin Walsh moved into a boat called China Rose (Amyrose Enskat/PA)

He said: “As bills have exploded for the average person, I am very happy with my decision to move onto the water.”

With the newly announced price cap, Londoners are facing even higher costs.

Mr Walsh said: “I find the rise extremely concerning for the land-dwellers but I am largely metaphorically insulated from it.

“My gas canisters used for cooking have increased in price, but not too significantly. As more countries are burning coal and some factories have delayed closing the demand has obviously increased.

“All in all, I expect my winter bills to go from £60 a month to £120 maybe. I will probably burn more wood than usual to try and get around the price rises.”

Mr Walsh, a production designer, pays £1,000 a year to live on the canals and rivers but has to move every two weeks.

He said: “I moved on to the boat to save money, the mooring fees in London are absolutely crazy, so to pay for permanent mooring would negate any money saving.”

Mr Walsh pays £500 a month in repayments on a loan he took out to pay for the boat, and while he is pleased with his decision to take to the water, he warned that upkeep can cost a lot more than for a regular house or flat.

Martin Walsh
Martin Walsh said boats are a lot of work (Alys Bowen/PA)

“Although things can go wrong in a house, things can really go wrong in a boat,” he said.

“There is maintenance, unexpected costs and a lot of upkeep that you have to keep on top of, or you can face a bill of several thousand pounds.

“Boats are a lot of work, and you do need to have a bit of common sense, to ensure that your boat doesn’t sink.”

While many others are struggling to afford their rent and bills, Mr Walsh considers himself lucky.

He said: “Whilst the cost of living does still affect me through food and other consumables, I am greatly insulated from heating costs, as my heating is from coal and wood fires normally.

“Diesel for the engine as well is a fairly insignificant cost, and it may be over a year between filling up, as I travel relatively short distances.”

He aims to live on the boat for the next four to seven years, before selling the boat and moving ashore – he hopes the sale will give him enough money for a deposit.

He said: “I never looked back and thought I maybe made the wrong decision.

“But sometimes a washing machine and a bit more space would go down a treat. I did not move on to the boat for lifestyle, it was more for necessity.”

More from The Courier

Aidan Turner as Doctor Joe O’Loughlin.
Paul Whitelaw: A crime drama with depth in Aidan Turner's Suspect and the return…
Set to face Celtic: Eriksson
Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on…
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has a word with Luke McCowan as he limps off at Ayr United.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good…
Ian Nimmo White in 2013 with the poem he wrote in memory of the Tay Bridge Disaster
Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar…
That's it. Rab's never eating in a restaurant again. It's messy!
RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants
