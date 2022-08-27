Tories: Government building fitted with linked fire alarms months after deadline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Tories: Government building fitted with linked fire alarms months after deadline

By Press Association
August 28 2022, 12.03am
A Scottish Government building was fitted with a linked alarm system six months after the deadline, it has been revealed (John Stillwell/PA)
A Scottish Government building was fitted with a linked alarm system six months after the deadline, it has been revealed (John Stillwell/PA)

The last Scottish Government building to install interlinked fire alarms did so more than six months after the deadline had passed, it has been revealed.

A freedom of information request from the Scottish Conservatives showed that despite the deadline of February 1, fire safety laws were breached until the final alarms were installed on August 18.

The new legislation requires all homes to have linked alarms in living rooms, as well as spaces such as hallways and landings.

In the run-up to the deadline, opposition parties requested a delay in order to ensure homeowners could carry out the necessary work.

However, the Scottish Government said that the alarms could be installed within a “reasonable period” after the February 1 date.

The Tories have now slammed the Scottish Government’s “shameful admission”.

The party’s housing spokesman, Miles Briggs, said: “This is a shameful admission from the SNP Government, who refused to move the deadline for installing these new alarms even when it became apparent that they had failed to properly inform the public of the change in the law.

“Everybody agreed that these new alarms should be installed for safety reasons but the Government didn’t do enough to tell people what they needed to do.

“Now we have learned that the SNP were breaking their own law for more than six months, long after their buildings should have been up to standard.

“The SNP must now take full responsibility for their failures, and explain to the public why it took so long for these buildings to comply with the law.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said:

“The Scottish Government estate consists of workplaces and a small amount of living accommodation. All buildings are compliant with all relevant fire prevention and detection regulations.”

