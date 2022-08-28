Jacob Rees-Mogg reveals ‘new strategy’ to sell off £1.5bn of London offices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jacob Rees-Mogg reveals ‘new strategy’ to sell off £1.5bn of London offices

By Press Association
August 28 2022, 4.31am
Jacob Rees-Mogg is planning to sell off £1.5 billion of Government offices in central London as he continues his campaign to make civil servants return to the office (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
Jacob Rees-Mogg is planning to sell off £1.5 billion of Government offices in central London as he continues his campaign to make civil servants return to the office (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Jacob Rees-Mogg is planning to sell off £1.5 billion worth of Government premises in central London as he continues his campaign to make civil servants return to the office.

The minister for Brexit opportunities and government efficiency told The Sunday Telegraph taxpayers should not have to “fork out for half-empty buildings”, adding that expensive office space had been “under-utilised”.

Mr Rees-Mogg told the newspaper he will next week publish a Government Property Strategy aimed at realising £2 billion in savings from property sales and efficiencies which will consolidate staff into fewer buildings as part of a network of Government “hubs”.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, Minister of State (Minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency) and Nadine Dorries, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, give an interview where they pledge their support for Liz Truss as the Conservative candidate
Jacob Rees-Mogg was criticised by Nadine Dorries for his ‘Dickensian’ push to make civil service staff return to the office (Karl Black/Alamy/PA)

However, it was not clear to what extent the initiative outlined by the minister in the Telegraph article was new or part of the existing Places for Growth programme which was announced by the Cabinet Office in June.

At the time, the Cabinet Office estimated up to £31 billion would be generated in economic benefits by the programme which aimed to build civil service career pathways outside of London by moving 22,000 roles out of the capital by 2030.

Some of those London civil service positions slated for relocation to Manchester had been located in an office headed for demolition under HS2 plans, the Government said in June.

The PA news agency has contacted the Cabinet Office for comment.

Minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency in the Cabinet Office Jacob Rees-Mogg leaves the Cabinet Office in London
The minister claims ‘expensive office space in central London has been underutilised’ (Victoria Jones/PA)

According to the Telegraph, the soon-to-be-published Government Property Strategy will highlight a “further £500 million of savings” that has been targeted by a reduction in operating costs with moving civil servants out of London.

Mr Rees-Mogg said: “We have seen over the last year that expensive office space in central London has been underutilised. Why should the taxpayer be made to fork out for half-empty buildings?”

The sale of the London offices would cut the cost of the public estate so that the Government could “return money to the taxpayer” he told the Telegraph, adding: “All spending on Government property needs to be justified.”

The paper added that the “new strategy” would “feed into” the existing Places for Growth programme.

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been on a drive to encourage civil servants to return to Whitehall offices
Mr Rees-Mogg has been on a drive to encourage civil servants to return to Whitehall offices (John Stillwell/PA)

It comes after a long-running campaign by Mr Rees-Mogg to encourage civil servants to return to the office after coronavirus restrictions were scrapped.

The former Commons leader came under fire from Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries for his “Dickensian” tactics after he left calling cards in “deserted” Whitehall workspaces and wrote to Cabinet ministers urging them to coerce staff into a “rapid return to the office”.

The FDA union which represents senior civil servants branded the approach “crass” and “condescending”, accusing Mr Rees-Mogg of damaging morale among the workforce.

Labour MPs called the minister’s move “patronising” and “passive-aggressive”.

